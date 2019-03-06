Cboe Global Markets : Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 6, 2019

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 6, 2019
Lisa Levin 3/6/2019 8:17:53 AM
Top Upgrades
Craig-Hallum upgraded Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) from Hold to Buy. Ambarella shares rose 9.2 percent to $44.25 in pre-market trading.
Guggenheim upgraded LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) from Neutral to Buy. LKQ shares fell 1.14 percent to close at $27.78 on Tuesday.
Morgan Stanley upgraded Mylan NV (NASDAQ: MYL) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Mylan shares rose 2.4 percent to $28.05 in pre-market trading.
Atlantic Equities upgraded Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) from Underweight to Neutral. Kohl's shares rose 0.3 percent to $71.50 in pre-market trading.
Credit Suisse upgraded Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) from Neutral to Outperform. Acuity Brands shares fell 1.96 percent to close at $129.90 on Tuesday.
Goldman Sachs upgraded LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) from Neutral to Buy. LyondellBasell shares rose 1.7 percent to $85.53 in pre-market trading.
Morgan Stanley upgraded Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Echo Global Logistics rose 1.7 percent to $23.40 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) from Buy to Hold. CSX shares fell 2.3 percent to $70.81 in pre-market trading.
China Renaissance downgraded Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WB) from Buy to Hold. Weibo shares rose 0.4 percent to $69.97 in pre-market trading.
Cowen & Co. downgraded Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) from Market Perform to Underperform. TripAdvisor shares fell 3 percent to $50.73 in pre-market trading.
KeyBanc downgraded Qutoutiao Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: QTT) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Qutoutiao shares fell 11.5 percent to $13.85 in pre-market trading.
Goldman Sachs downgraded VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) from Neutral to Sell. VMware shares fell 2.8 percent to $167.94 in pre-market trading.
Loop Capital downgraded Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) from Buy to Hold. Hexcel shares rose 0.4 percent to $71.57 in pre-market trading.
Bank of America downgraded Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) from Neutral to Underperform. NIO shares fell 17.4 percent to $8.39 in pre-market trading.
JP Morgan downgraded Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) from Overweight to Neutral. Ormat Technologies shares fell 1.5 percent to $54.82 in pre-market trading.
Credit Suisse downgraded Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) from Outperform to Neutral. Lennox shares fell 0.04 percent to $247.61 in pre-market trading.
Morgan Stanley downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Teva shares fell 1.4 percent to $16.49 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KVHI) with a Buy rating. KVH Industries shares closed at $10.52 on Tuesday.
Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: HSDT) with an Outperform rating. Helius Medical Technologies shares closed at $6.82 on Tuesday.
Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Voyager Therapeutics is set to $27. Voyager Therapeutics shares closed at $17.76 on Tuesday.
Berenberg initiated coverage on 2U Inc (NASDAQ: TWOU) with a Buy rating. The price target for 2U is set to $102. 2U shares closed at $69.43 on Tuesday.
B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ: FSTR) with a Buy rating. The price target for L.B. Foster is set to $25. L.B. Foster shares closed at $17.08 on Tuesday.
Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Elastic NV (NYSE: ESTC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Elastic is set to $110. Elastic shares closed at $87.14 on Tuesday.
Analysts at Argus initiated coverage on Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) with a Buy rating. Raymond James Financial shares closed at $83.70 on Tuesday.
Berenberg initiated coverage on Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) with a Buy rating. Chegg shares closed at $39.48 on Tuesday.
