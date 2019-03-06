Log in
Cboe Global Markets : Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 6, 2019

03/06/2019 | 09:57am EST
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 6, 2019

Lisa Levin 3/6/2019 8:17:53 AM

Top Upgrades

  • Craig-Hallum upgraded Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) from Hold to Buy. Ambarella shares rose 9.2 percent to $44.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Guggenheim upgraded LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) from Neutral to Buy. LKQ shares fell 1.14 percent to close at $27.78 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Mylan NV (NASDAQ: MYL) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Mylan shares rose 2.4 percent to $28.05 in pre-market trading.
  • Atlantic Equities upgraded Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) from Underweight to Neutral. Kohl's shares rose 0.3 percent to $71.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) from Neutral to Outperform. Acuity Brands shares fell 1.96 percent to close at $129.90 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) from Neutral to Buy. LyondellBasell shares rose 1.7 percent to $85.53 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Echo Global Logistics rose 1.7 percent to $23.40 in pre-market trading.

Top Downgrades

  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) from Buy to Hold. CSX shares fell 2.3 percent to $70.81 in pre-market trading.
  • China Renaissance downgraded Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WB) from Buy to Hold. Weibo shares rose 0.4 percent to $69.97 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. downgraded Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) from Market Perform to Underperform. TripAdvisor shares fell 3 percent to $50.73 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc downgraded Qutoutiao Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: QTT) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Qutoutiao shares fell 11.5 percent to $13.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) from Neutral to Sell. VMware shares fell 2.8 percent to $167.94 in pre-market trading.
  • Loop Capital downgraded Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) from Buy to Hold. Hexcel shares rose 0.4 percent to $71.57 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) from Neutral to Underperform. NIO shares fell 17.4 percent to $8.39 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) from Overweight to Neutral. Ormat Technologies shares fell 1.5 percent to $54.82 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) from Outperform to Neutral. Lennox shares fell 0.04 percent to $247.61 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Teva shares fell 1.4 percent to $16.49 in pre-market trading.

Top Initiations

  • B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KVHI) with a Buy rating. KVH Industries shares closed at $10.52 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: HSDT) with an Outperform rating. Helius Medical Technologies shares closed at $6.82 on Tuesday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Voyager Therapeutics is set to $27. Voyager Therapeutics shares closed at $17.76 on Tuesday.
  • Berenberg initiated coverage on 2U Inc (NASDAQ: TWOU) with a Buy rating. The price target for 2U is set to $102. 2U shares closed at $69.43 on Tuesday.
  • B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ: FSTR) with a Buy rating. The price target for L.B. Foster is set to $25. L.B. Foster shares closed at $17.08 on Tuesday.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Elastic NV (NYSE: ESTC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Elastic is set to $110. Elastic shares closed at $87.14 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Argus initiated coverage on Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) with a Buy rating. Raymond James Financial shares closed at $83.70 on Tuesday.
  • Berenberg initiated coverage on Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) with a Buy rating. Chegg shares closed at $39.48 on Tuesday.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 14:56:09 UTC
