Cboe Global Markets : Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 8, 2019
03/08/2019 | 10:00am EST
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 8, 2019
Lisa Levin 3/8/2019 8:04:01 AM
Top Upgrades
Macquarie upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) from Neutral to Outperform. SeaWorld shares rose 0.4 percent to $26.12 in pre-market trading.
Morgan Stanley upgraded Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ: HZNP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Horizon Pharma shares rose 2 percent to $26.32 in pre-market trading.
Wells Fargo upgraded Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) from Market Perform to Outperform. Genpact fell 0.11 percent to close at $33.25 on Thursday.
Stephens & Co. upgraded ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: ACIW) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. ACI Worldwide shares rose 0.5 percent to $31.66 in pre-market trading.
HSBC upgraded Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE: RDC) from Hold to Buy. Rowan shares fell 1.73 percent to close at $11.37 on Thursday.
Citigroup upgraded Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEA) from Sell to Buy. Qurate Retail shares rose 1.3 percent to $17.41 in pre-market trading.
Longbow Research upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) from Neutral to Buy. Applied Industrial Tech shares fell 1.49 percent to close at $56.17 on Thursday.
Mizuho upgraded PNM Resources Inc (NYSE: PNM) from Underperform to Neutral. PNM shares rose 1.61 percent to close at $44.94 on Friday.
Craig-Hallum upgraded Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE: MEI) from Hold to Buy. Methode Electronics shares fell 0.03 percent to $29.71 in pre-market trading.
Analysts at UBS upgraded Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE: BPL) from Neutral to Buy. Buckeye Partners shares gained 0.5 percent to $33.25 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
Bank of America downgraded GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) from Neutral to Underperform. GameStop shares fell 4.5 percent to $11.07 in pre-market trading.
Guggenheim downgraded National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) from Neutral to Sell. National Beverage shares fell 19.4 percent to $55.00 in pre-market trading.
Buckingham downgraded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from Buy to Neutral. Netflix shares fell 1.8 percent to $346.22 in pre-market trading.
Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) from Outperform to Neutral. Vodafone shares rose 1 percent to $17.86 in pre-market trading.
Cowen & Co. downgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) from Outperform to Market Perform. Exxon Mobil shares fell 1.5 percent to $79.00 in pre-market trading.
UBS downgraded SemGroup Corp (NYSE: SEMG) from Buy to Neutral. Semgroup shares fell 1.3 percent to $14.56 in pre-market trading.
Bank of America downgraded Life Storage Inc (NYSE: LSI) from Neutral to Underperform. Life Storage shares fell 1.6 percent to close at $95.55 on Thursday.
BTIG Research downgraded Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) from Buy to Neutral. Etsy shares fell 4.8 percent to $64.00 in pre-market trading.
Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) from Outperform to Market Perform. Burlington Stores shares fell 11.9 percent to close at $147.28 on Thursday.
Imperial Capital downgraded Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) from Outperform to In-Line. Alaska Air shares fell 0.8 percent to $55.50 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) with an Overweight rating. Restaurant Brands shares closed at $61.27 on Thursday.
Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Tilray is set to $61. Tilray shares closed at $69.72 on Thursday.
Barclays initiated coverage on LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) with an Overweight rating. LivePerson shares closed at $27.45 on Thursday.
BMO Capital initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Tandem Diabetes Care is set to $77. Tandem Diabetes Care shares closed at $61.78 on Thursday.
William Blair initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH) with an Outperform rating. U.S. Physical Therapy shares closed at $106.61 on Thursday.
JP Morgan initiated coverage on Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE: MNR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp is set to $14. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp shares closed at $13.12 on Thursday.
Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on Glaukos Corp (NYSE: GKOS) with a Neutral rating. Glaukos shares closed at $66.02 on Thursday.
Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) with a Buy rating. The price target for W&T Offshore is set to $10. W&T Offshore shares closed at $4.94 on Thursday.
DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ICHR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ichor Holdings is set to $30. Ichor Holdings shares closed at $19.00 on Thursday.
Analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE: DRD) with an Outperform rating. DRDGold shares closed at $2.10 on Wednesday.