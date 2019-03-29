Cboe Global Markets : Blueprint Medicines Prices 4.05M Share Public Offering of Shares of Common Stock @$74/Share

Blueprint Medicines Prices 4.05M Share Public Offering of Shares of Common Stock @$74/Share

Charles Gross 3/29/2019 4:04:48 AM

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,054,054 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $74.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. In addition, Blueprint Medicines has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 608,108 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All shares of common stock were offered by Blueprint Medicines.

Print

Goldman Sachs& Co. LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Guggenheim Securities, LLC and Wedbush Securities Inc. are acting as co-lead managers for the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about April 2, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.