Cboe Global Markets : CGI Makes All Cash Tender Offer For Acando Ab For SEK 41.45 Per Share

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSX:GIB) today announced an all-cash tender offer of SEK 41.45 per share to acquire through its wholly owned subsidiary CGI Nordic Holdings Limited, all outstanding shares of Acando (the 'Offer'). Acando's consultants combine deep technical expertise with human behavioral insights to help clients maximize the power of technology to achieve their business goals. The Offer represents a 44.2% premium to Acando's closing price on March 8, 2019.