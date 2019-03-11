Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cboe Global Markets    

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cboe Global Markets : CGI Makes SEK 4,320M All Cash Offer For Acando Ab

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 05:14am EDT
CGI Makes SEK 4,320M All Cash Offer For Acando Ab

Charles Gross 3/11/2019 3:28:24 AM

CGI (NYSE: GIB) today announced an all-cash tender offer of SEK 41.45 per share to acquire through its wholly owned subsidiary CGI Nordic Holdings Limited, all outstanding shares of Acando (the 'Offer'). Acando's consultants combine deep technical expertise with human behavioral insights to help clients maximize the power of technology to achieve their business goals. The Offer represents a 44.2% premium to Acando's closing price on March 8, 2019.

Acando's Board of Directors is unanimously recommending that its shareholders accept CGI's Offer, which represents a total price of SEK 4,320 million for all outstanding shares in Acando, including the assumption of SEK 93 million in net debt corresponding to approximately C$ 614.7 million. The company currently trades under the symbol ACAN B on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The tender offer is subject to a number of conditions, including approval by the relevant regulatory authorities, such as competition authorities and CGI gaining control of more than 90% of the outstanding shares of Acando. CGI Nordic has immediately prior to the announcement of the Offer entered into share purchase agreements with Svedulf Fastighets AB, Bjursund Invest AB and Svolder AB, to acquire in total 23,580,490 shares in Acando at a price of SEK 41.45 per share. The acquisition of 10,421,558 of the above-mentioned shares (class B shares) is being completed immediately. The acquisition of the remaining 13,158,932 of the above-mentioned shares (3,639,990class A shares and 9,518,942class B shares) will be completed upon approval by German competition law authorities, which is expected to be obtained no later than around one month after the date of announcement of the Offer.

The transaction is expected to close in Q3 F2019.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 09:14:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
05:30aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Luxfer Holdings, Neo Performance Materials Mutually Agree ..
PU
05:30aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Sea Limited Prices 60M ADS Upsized Offering @$22,50/ADS
PU
05:14aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : GreenTree Hospitality Group Announces $29.2M Investment in..
PU
05:14aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : CGI Makes SEK 4,320M All Cash Offer For Acando Ab
PU
05:14aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Earnings Scheduled For March 11, 2019
PU
04:30aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Europe Receives Authorisation to Operate Netherlands Venue
PU
03/10CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : A Wild Ride With This Blockchain ETF
PU
03/10PWC EXEC : Biggest Threat To Banks May Come From Large Tech Firms — Not Fi..
PU
03/10THE WEEK AHEAD IN BIOTECH : Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Earnings, IPOs
PU
03/09CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Why Did Arizona Create A Regulatory Sandbox Specifically F..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 202 M
EBIT 2019 761 M
Net income 2019 439 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,42%
P/E ratio 2019 23,54
P/E ratio 2020 20,41
EV / Sales 2019 8,88x
EV / Sales 2020 8,19x
Capitalization 10 304 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS-16.13%10 304
CME GROUP INC.-8.81%61 376
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED16.62%42 483
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC-3.76%41 216
DEUTSCHE BOERSE8.34%24 270
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 521
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.