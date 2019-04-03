Cboe Global Markets : Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In SPDR S&P Retail

Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In SPDR S&P Retail
Craig Jones 4/3/2019 6:39:53 AM
On CNBC's 'Options Action', Dan Nathan spoke about high put options activity in SPDR S&P Retail (NYSE: XRT). He explained that puts outnumbered calls 3 to 1 on Tuesday and there was one trade that caught his attention.
When the stock was trading around $45, there was a buyer of 4,000 contracts of the June 44/41 put spreads, paying around $0.70 for them. The trade breaks even at $43.30 or 3.52 percent below the closing price on Tuesday. The maximal profit for the trade is $2.30 and it can be achieved if the stock drops to $41 or lower.
Disclaimer
CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 12:16:06 UTC