Cboe Global Markets : Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In SPDR S&P Retail

04/03/2019 | 08:17am EDT
Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In SPDR S&P Retail

Craig Jones 4/3/2019 6:39:53 AM

On CNBC's 'Options Action', Dan Nathan spoke about high put options activity in SPDR S&P Retail (NYSE: XRT). He explained that puts outnumbered calls 3 to 1 on Tuesday and there was one trade that caught his attention.

When the stock was trading around $45, there was a buyer of 4,000 contracts of the June 44/41 put spreads, paying around $0.70 for them. The trade breaks even at $43.30 or 3.52 percent below the closing price on Tuesday. The maximal profit for the trade is $2.30 and it can be achieved if the stock drops to $41 or lower.

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 12:16:06 UTC
