Cboe Global Markets : Earnings Scheduled For March 11, 2019
03/11/2019 | 05:14am EDT
Lisa Levin 3/11/2019 3:17:30 AM
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $42.51 million.
Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $90.39 million.
Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.2 per share on revenue of $30.83 million.
Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.
Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $178.64 million.
Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $364.89 million.
ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $358.05 million.
Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $105.9 million.
Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: BKEP) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $93.39 million.
Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $89.40 million.
PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $98.72 million.
American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $131.70 million.
Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $21.01 million.
J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JAX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share.
Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.60 million.
Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $4.40 million.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $7.78 million.
Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $731.67 million.
Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFGN) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.34 per share.
Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.2 per share on revenue of $96.47 million.
Disclaimer
CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 09:14:04 UTC
Sales 2019
1 202 M
EBIT 2019
761 M
Net income 2019
439 M
Debt 2019
374 M
Yield 2019
1,42%
P/E ratio 2019
23,54
P/E ratio 2020
20,41
EV / Sales 2019
8,88x
EV / Sales 2020
8,19x
Capitalization
10 304 M
|Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Duration :
Period :
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|
16
|Average target price
|
107 $
|Spread / Average Target
|
16%