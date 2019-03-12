Log in
Cboe Global Markets : Earnings Scheduled For March 12, 2019

03/12/2019 | 07:19am EDT
Earnings Scheduled For March 12, 2019

Lisa Levin 3/12/2019 3:16:23 AM

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.
  • Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $532.82 million.
  • Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $261.63 million.
  • Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFRG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.1 per share on revenue of $125.48 million.
  • BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $75.26 million.
  • Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $104.45 million.
  • Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $36.19 million.
  • TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: TST) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $13.76 million.
  • The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: KEYW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $128.11 million.
  • International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $85.66 million.
  • Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $159.39 million.
  • Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share.
  • Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $214.29 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $417.50 million.
  • Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE: QHC) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $470.98 million.
  • Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $104.15 million.
  • Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $173.50 million.
  • Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $322.25 million.
  • Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $78.18 million.
  • ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $163.29 million.
  • Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE: BPI) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $102.20 million.
  • Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $114.20 million.
  • Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $46.73 million.
  • Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $18.83 million.
  • Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $63.97 million.
  • HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $487.29 million.
  • American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $76.84 million.
  • Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $372.74 million.
  • ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $789.09 million.
  • Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $86.63 million.
  • LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE: LTM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 10:57:35 UTC
