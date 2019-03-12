|
Cboe Global Markets : Earnings Scheduled For March 12, 2019
03/12/2019 | 07:19am EDT
Lisa Levin 3/12/2019 3:16:23 AM
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.
Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $532.82 million.
Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $261.63 million.
Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFRG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.1 per share on revenue of $125.48 million.
BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $75.26 million.
Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $104.45 million.
Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $36.19 million.
TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: TST) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $13.76 million.
The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: KEYW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $128.11 million.
International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $85.66 million.
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $159.39 million.
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share.
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $214.29 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $417.50 million.
Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE: QHC) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $470.98 million.
Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $104.15 million.
Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $173.50 million.
Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $322.25 million.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $78.18 million.
ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $163.29 million.
Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE: BPI) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $102.20 million.
Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $114.20 million.
Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $46.73 million.
Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $18.83 million.
Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $63.97 million.
HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $487.29 million.
American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $76.84 million.
Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $372.74 million.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $789.09 million.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $86.63 million.
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE: LTM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.
