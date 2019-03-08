Cboe Global Markets : Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
Lisa Levin 3/8/2019 3:18:06 AM
Data on nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Data on housing starts for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly is set to speak in Washington, DC at 10:00 a.m. ET.
The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak in Stanford, CA at 10:00 p.m. ET.
