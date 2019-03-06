Log in
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Cboe Global Markets : Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

03/06/2019
Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin 3/6/2019 3:18:06 AM

  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • The ADP national employment report for February is schedule for release at 8:15 a.m. ET.
  • International trade report for December will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration's weekly report on petroleum inventories is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak at the Economic Club of New York at 12:10 p.m. ET.
  • The Federal Reserve will release its latest Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 203 M
EBIT 2019 762 M
Net income 2019 439 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,35%
P/E ratio 2019 24,70
P/E ratio 2020 21,43
EV / Sales 2019 9,30x
EV / Sales 2020 8,59x
Capitalization 10 815 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS-16.13%10 815
CME GROUP-4.16%65 329
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC1.13%43 882
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.43%43 878
DEUTSCHE BOERSE6.72%24 325
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%22 986
