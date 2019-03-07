Log in
Cboe Global Markets : Epizyme Prices 10M Share Common Stock Offering @$11.50/Share

03/07/2019 | 04:23am EST
Epizyme Prices 10M Share Common Stock Offering @$11.50/Share

Charles Gross 3/7/2019 3:14:05 AM

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) announced the pricing of two concurrent underwritten public offerings of (i) 10,000,000 shares of its common stock and (ii) 304,348 shares of its non-voting Series A Convertible Preferred Stock. Epizyme anticipates the total gross proceeds from the offering (before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses) will be approximately $150 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' options to purchase additional shares and before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.

The public offering price of each share of common stock is $11.50 and the public offering price of each share of Series A stock is $115.00. In addition, Epizyme has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of common stock and up to an additional 45,652 shares of Series A stock. The offerings are expected to close on March 11, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Epizyme anticipates using the net proceeds from these offerings, together with its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, to fund global development and commercialization costs of tazemetostat outside of Japan, including the costs of Epizyme's ongoing and planned clinical trials of tazemetostat, the costs of regulatory activities related to tazemetostat, including associated milestone payments, and the costs associated with the commercial launch of tazemetostat for epithelioid sarcoma and follicular lymphoma, if approved; expansion of tazemetostat into additional treatment lines, combinations and indications; to fund research and development costs to identify and develop other product candidates, including EZM8266 for sickle cell disease; and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Jefferies, Citigroup and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offerings. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as lead manager and H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as co-manager.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 09:22:09 UTC
