Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cboe Global Markets    

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cboe Global Markets : Global Freight Overview – Road Freight

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Global Freight Overview - Road Freight

FreightWaves 3/28/2019 9:37:57 AM

On a call with freight procurement intelligence company, Beroe, Inc., Senior Analyst of Freight & Transportation Shijith Ajithkumar provided insights on the firm's outlook for the global airfreight and road freight markets.

Beroe provides freight market research and procurement intelligence for more than 10,000 shippers worldwide.

In part one, the company's global road freight market report is featured. 'Category Intelligence on Road Freight Services' provides a demand outlook for global road freight by region along with insight on cost inflation, capacity and pricing.

The firm expects to see global road freight grow at a compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, of 4 to 5 percent, but notes that fuel prices, trade tensions and other headwinds could have an impact to its forecasted demand.

'With the increase in e-commerce and global trade, the Asia-Pacific region and parts of Africa are expected to be the future growth-driving markets for road freight service, but the impact of Brexit and U.S.-China trade sanctions, as well as surging fuel and labor costs, means that market volatility is expected over the next several years,' according to the report.

The expectation is for the Asia-Pacific road freight market (which serves the retail, agricultural products, oil and gas and automotive industries) to grow at a 6 to 8 percent CAGR and for the Middle East-Africa market to experience a 4 to 5 percent CAGR. This is better than the firm's forecasted growth rates of 2 to 3 percent in Europe, 3 to 4 percent in North America and 4 to 5 percent in Latin America.

The report explained further, 'With retail sales projected to increase by 5 to 6 percent in 2019, freight transport volume and demand will experience rapid growth.'

'Shipping demand is increasing worldwide as global gross domestic product continues its solid growth trajectory,' said Beroe's Vice President, Research and Indirect Services Valekumar Krishnan. 'We expect to see a dramatic expansion of the air and road freight markets over the next few years, particularly in Asia and Africa. With retail e-commerce growing at 14 to 15 percent every year, we'll also see new demand for logistics in this market, and digital innovation will be more important than ever for air and road freight suppliers looking for a competitive edge.'

In short, the regions with less mature markets are likely to see the outsized growth rates. These markets are becoming more developed, but are less likely to see headwinds from driver shortages and regulation.

However, the freight carriers in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East-Africa markets face several difficulties. The cost structure is more favorable for shippers. Large- and medium-capacity buyers have buying power as trucking in these two markets remains a highly fragmented industry and a fewer number of shippers control a large portion of the available freight.

Further, additional cost concerns are mostly centered around fuel prices (new taxes on diesel in Asia, for example) and there is a growing concern that higher fuel prices will drive increased competition from the freight railroads.

Image sourced from Pixabay

Want more content like this? Click here to Subscribe

Permalink

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 15:15:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
11:51aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Vegas Strip Revenue Down 1.9% In February
PU
11:26aPORT REPORT : China Ties Europe's Boot To Belt-And-Road, Adding To Regional Port..
PU
11:16aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Global Freight Overview – Road Freight
PU
11:11aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Chinese Commercial Vehicle Market Expected To Continue Sof..
PU
11:01aMID-MORNING MARKET UPDATE : Markets Open Higher; Accenture Beats Q2 Expectations
PU
10:51aTREASURY TENSIONS : Inverted Yield Curve Keeps Mood On Wall Street Subdued
PU
10:31aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Stellar Lumens Now Supported On Binance Trust Wallet App
PU
10:31aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Breakthrough As Vietnam Licenses The First Crypto Exchange
PU
10:16aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : EUR/USD Depressed By Downtrend Resistance As Doom And Gloo..
PU
10:00aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Q4 GDP Growth Estimate Cut To 2.2%
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 202 M
EBIT 2019 761 M
Net income 2019 438 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,39%
P/E ratio 2019 24,07
P/E ratio 2020 20,88
EV / Sales 2019 9,06x
EV / Sales 2020 8,36x
Capitalization 10 521 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS-16.13%10 521
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED17.32%42 730
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC-1.95%41 989
DEUTSCHE BOERSE8.38%24 336
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE14.48%21 359
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 000
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.