Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cboe Global Markets    

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cboe Global Markets : Go With A Growth ETF In April

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/30/2019 | 10:22am EDT
Go With A Growth ETF In April

ETF Professor 3/30/2019 8:42:43 AM

As measured by the widely followed S&P 500 Growth Index, growth index enjoyed a solid first quarter. The S&P 500 Growth Index is up nearly 13.3 percent year to date, an advantage of 140 basis points over the S&P 500.

What Happened

Growth stocks were among the most egregious offenders during the fourth-quarter equity market slide, due in large part to the factor's often overweight positions in technology stocks. This year, the story is better for growth stocks and data suggest investors may want to consider an exchange traded fund, such as the SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSE: SPYG), over an actively managed growth mutual fund.

'In the three-year period ended 2018, just 24% of actively managed large-cap growth mutual funds outperformed the S&P 500 Growth index, according to a recently released SPIVA U.S. Scorecard from S&P Dow Jones Indices,' Todd Rosenbluth, CFRA Research's director of ETF and mutual fund research, said in a Thursday note.

SPYG is CFRA's focus ETF for April.

Why It's Important

The $4.43 billion SPYG holds 295 stocks, indicating a fair amount of the S&P 500 resides in growth territory. Like many growth ETFs, SPYG features a hefty technology weight. That sector is 25.67 percent of the fund's weight while the health care and communication services sectors combine for almost 32 percent of SPYG's weight.

SPYG has another benefit: it's cheap. Cheap compared to plenty of other ETFs and really cheap compared to actively managed growth ETFs. The fund's expense ratio is 0.04 percent per year, or $4 on a $10,000 investment.

'On an equal-weighted basis, the benchmark's three-year annualized 10.85% total return was ahead of the mutual fund average's 9.13% gain,' said Rosenbluth. 'The approximately 170 basis point differential partially stems from stock selections and from the relatively high fee charged by active funds. According to CFRA, the average mutual fund in this style charges a 1.05% expense ratio, in contrast to SPYG's miniscule 0.04%.'

What's Next

While SPYG has looked relative to pricier actively managed rivals, the ability of the ETF to continue that out-performance relies on its underlying holdings. Those include Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), two stocks that combine for 13 percent of SPYG's weight.

CFRA has an Overweight rating on SPYG, the highest rating the research firm assigns to ETFs.

Related Links

Signs Traders Expect Oil To Fall

A Stellar Real Estate ETF

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2019 14:21:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
10:32aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : What To Know About The Wow Air Shutdown
PU
10:22aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Go With A Growth ETF In April
PU
10:12aTHE WEEK AHEAD IN BIOTECH : Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trials, Earnings ..
PU
03/29CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : iAnthus Expands Into CBD Space With $14M Acquisition
PU
03/29CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Advaxis Highlights Presentation Of ADXS-NEO Data In Poster..
PU
03/29KUDLOW WANTS THE FED TO CUT INTEREST : 'We Don't Want To Threaten This Great Rec..
PU
03/29CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Why Seelos Therapeutics Shares Are Surging Out Of The Gate
PU
03/29CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Maersk Ends Spin-Off Of Supply Service Business Amid Weak ..
PU
03/29MID-AFTERNOON MARKET UPDATE : Progress Software Surges Following Upbeat Q1 Resul..
PU
03/29CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Revolution CEO Steve Case Hunting For Innovation Outside O..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 202 M
EBIT 2019 761 M
Net income 2019 438 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,37%
P/E ratio 2019 24,36
P/E ratio 2020 21,14
EV / Sales 2019 9,17x
EV / Sales 2020 8,46x
Capitalization 10 651 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS-16.13%10 651
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED19.69%43 598
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC1.08%43 285
DEUTSCHE BOERSE8.91%24 360
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE16.96%21 575
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 468
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About