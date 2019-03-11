Log in
Cboe Global Markets : GreenTree Hospitality Group Announces $29.2M Investment in New Century Hotel Management IPO as a Cornerstone Investor

03/11/2019 | 05:14am EDT
GreenTree Hospitality Group Announces $29.2M Investment in New Century Hotel Management IPO as a Cornerstone Investor

Charles Gross 3/11/2019 3:30:49 AM

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) today announced that it has subscribed shares in Zhejiang New Century Hotel Management Co., Ltd. ('New Century Hotel Management') in its Global Offering ('IPO'), a leading mid-scale to upscale hotel operation and management company in the PRC, for a total amount of US$29.2 million.Upon the completion of the IPO, GreenTree will own 4.95% of outstanding shares in New Century Hotel Management.

New Century Hotel Management operates and manages mid-scale to upscale hotel chains in the PRC. As at Dec 31, 2018, New Century Hotel Management operated and/or managed 150 hotels with over 34,000 hotel rooms in 22 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions. New Century Hotel Management ranks third in China and has the highest market share among domestic hotel group in terms of the operating and contracted upscale hotel rooms. It consists of a wide range of brands, with strong brand recognition among the industry and hotel guests, and an extensive loyalty program that could complement GreenTree's.

This investment is expected to benefit both GreenTree and New Century Hotel Management as there will be potential collaboration opportunities between the two companies in the mid-scale to upscale hotel segment to create value for customers, franchisees, and shareholders.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 09:14:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 202 M
EBIT 2019 761 M
Net income 2019 439 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,42%
P/E ratio 2019 23,54
P/E ratio 2020 20,41
EV / Sales 2019 8,88x
EV / Sales 2020 8,19x
Capitalization 10 304 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS-16.13%10 304
CME GROUP INC.-8.81%61 376
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED16.62%42 483
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC-3.76%41 216
DEUTSCHE BOERSE8.34%24 270
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 521
