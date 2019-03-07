Cboe Global Markets : Horizon Pharma Prices 12.244M Share Public Offering of Ordinary Shares @$24.50/Share

Horizon Pharma Prices 12.244M Share Public Offering of Ordinary Shares @$24.50/Share
Charles Gross 3/7/2019 2:44:20 AM
Horizon Pharma plc (NASDAQ: HZNP) announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 12,244,898 of its ordinary shares at a price to the public of $24.50 per share. The net proceeds to the Company from this offering are expected to be approximately $284 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,836,734 ordinary shares solely to cover over-allotments. The offering is expected to close on or about March 11, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.
Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
