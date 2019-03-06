Cboe Global Markets : Infinity Pharmaceuticals Announces Royalty Monetization Of COPIKTRA For $30M Gross Proceeds

Benzinga Newsdesk 3/6/2019 6:41:21 AM

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) announced today a royalty monetization with HealthCare Royalty Partners (HCR) for the right to receive certain royalty payments based on worldwide annual net sales of COPIKTRA™ (duvelisib), payable by Verastem. Under the agreement, HCR has agreed to pay Infinity a $30 million upfront payment and up to $20 million in potential milestone payments. The transaction is expected to close by March 11, 2019.