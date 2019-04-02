Log in
Cboe Global Markets : Intel Names George S. Davis as Executive VP and CFO

04/02/2019 | 07:47pm EDT
Intel Names George S. Davis as Executive VP and CFO

Charles Gross 4/2/2019 6:07:46 PM

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) today announced the appointment of George S. Davis as executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective April 3. Davis will report to Intel CEO Bob Swan and oversee Intel's global finance organization, including finance, accounting and reporting, tax, treasury, internal audit and investor relations. He will also oversee Intel's information technology (IT) organization.

'I'm thrilled to be joining the Intel team,' Davis said. 'With demand for the analysis, transmission and storage of data growing faster than ever, no company in the world is better positioned to capitalize on that opportunity than Intel. It's an exciting time for Intel, and I'm looking forward to playing a role in the company's transformation.'

'I know George is a world-class CFO, leader and team-builder,' said Bob Swan, Intel CEO. 'He is a great addition to our leadership team and will help us execute our growth strategy in pursuit of the biggest data-driven market opportunity Intel has ever had. Our owners can expect a continued disciplined approach to capital allocation and a relentless focus on creating stockholder value.'

Davis, 61, joins Intel from Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM), where he served as executive vice president and CFO since March 2013. At Qualcomm, Davis served on the company's executive committee and was responsible for leading the global finance organization, IT and investor relations. Prior to Qualcomm, Davis served six years as CFO for Applied Materials, with responsibility for finance, IT, strategy and corporate development, as well as government relations.

He received his bachelor's degree in economics and political science from Claremont McKenna College and his MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 23:46:02 UTC
