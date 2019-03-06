Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cboe Global Markets    

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cboe Global Markets : King Dollar Dominates While EUR/USD Is Licking Its Wounds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 11:32am EST
King Dollar Dominates While EUR/USD Is Licking Its Wounds

Yohay Elam 3/6/2019 9:48:13 AM

  • EUR/USD battles 1.1300 as the US Dollar dominates the scene.
  • The ADP NFP stands out as tensions mount towards the ECB decision.
  • The technical picture remains bearish for the pair.

EUR/USD is 'hugging' the round number of 1.1300, marginally down on the day. The US Dollar gained further strength on Tuesday after the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beat with 59.7 points in December, reflecting robust growth in America's largest sector and raising expectations for an upbeat jobs report on Friday.

Euro-zone PMIs also beat expectations with the final euro-zone figure coming out at 52.8 points. The 6.9 points gap between both sides of the Atlantic is telling.

Back to the US, Sales of new homes also topped early estimates with 621K annualized in December, providing a not-too-common ray of sunshine for the struggling housing sector, that bears the brunt of rising interest rates.

The greenback enjoys a dominant position that is not fully dependent on data but on other drivers.

More US data and ECB tensions
US data remains in the limelight with the ADP Non-Farm Payrolls. The private sector report from the largest provider of payrolls in the US is forecast to show a more modest growth rate in employment in February after printing 213K in January.

Later in the day, New York Fed President John Williams will speak and may move the greenback. The world's most powerful central bank pledged patience on interest rates amid a worsening global outlook, even though the US economy is 'in a good place' as Chair Jerome Powell recently said. On Tuesday, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren repeated the message of patience.

It is not too early to look at the European Central Bank which makes its rate decision on Thursday. The Frankfurt-based institution is set to leave its policy unchanged and will likely refrain from altering its guidance on interest rates despite worsening data. President Mario Draghi and his colleagues may prefer to wait for developments on Brexit and US-Sino trade talks.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD is suffering downside Momentum, and it trades well below the 50 and 200 Simple Moving Averages on the four-hour chart. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is still above 30, but it is getting close. A drop below that level will indicate oversold conditions and imply a bounce, but we are not there yet.

1.1290 was the low point in recent hours and the lowest in two weeks. 1.1275 was a swing low in mid-February. 1.1250 was hit twice by the pair around the same time, and 1.1235 is the 2019 low.

1.1310 was a swing low earlier in the week and serves as the initial resistance line. 1.1335 provided support in late February. Close by, 1.1350 capped EUR/USD early in the week and 1.1360 served as support in late February. The next resistance line is already a bit apart: 1.1410, followed by 1.1420 , the high point in February.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 16:31:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
11:42aCRYPTOS : Gains Do Not Reach Secure Positions And The Fall-Off Risk Continues
PU
11:42aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Brexit Gloom And Dollar Domination Pound The Pound
PU
11:32aLITECOIN : Can We See A Bounce Towards $60?
PU
11:32aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : King Dollar Dominates While EUR/USD Is Licking Its Wounds
PU
11:27aTODAY'S PICKUP : Annual Deficit At 10-Year High; China Trade War Signals Comprom..
PU
10:57aMID-MORNING MARKET UPDATE : Markets Edge Lower; Dollar Tree Beats Q4 Views
PU
10:52aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : General Electric Takes A Hit, Retailers Outperform Amid Br..
PU
10:52aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
PU
10:07aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : FDA Approves Major Novel Depression Drug For First Time In..
PU
09:57aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 6, 2019
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 203 M
EBIT 2019 762 M
Net income 2019 439 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,35%
P/E ratio 2019 24,70
P/E ratio 2020 21,43
EV / Sales 2019 9,30x
EV / Sales 2020 8,59x
Capitalization 10 815 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS-16.13%10 815
CME GROUP-6.43%62 968
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.43%44 228
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC0.07%42 853
DEUTSCHE BOERSE6.72%24 043
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%22 208
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.