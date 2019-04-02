Log in
Cboe Global Markets : Monero Breaks Above $60.00 And Gains Nearly 12% In Recent 24 Hours

04/02/2019 | 10:42am EDT
Monero Breaks Above $60.00 And Gains Nearly 12% In Recent 24 Hours

Tanya Abrosimova 4/2/2019 9:02:34 AM

  • Monero breaks above $60.00 and gains nearly 12% in recent 24 hours.
  • More upside to come with a focus on $70.00.

​​​​​​Monero (XMR), now the 13th largest digital asset with a market value of $1B and an average daily trading volume of $129B, has gained nearly 12% on recent 12 hours, amid global cryptocurrency market recovery. The coin is also one of the biggest winners of the week with 25% of gains.

Looking at the chart, Monero has been moving within an upside trend since March 5. XMR/USD touched $67.67 high during Asian hours before settling down at $65.22 by the time of writing.

A strong move above $60.00 handle bodes well for Monero bulls. Strong upside momentum and a 'Three White Soldiers' pattern on a daily chart signal that the coin has a good bullish potential.

The first strong barrier is created by $69.80-$70.00 area strengthened by DMA200. Once in tis out of the way, the upside may be extended towards $81.10, which will close the price gap created in November 2018.

On the downside, the local resistance is created by psychological $60.00 and $59.55 (intraday low). A move lower will push the price towards $51.55 (DMA50). It is followed by critical $50.00 barrier and DMA100 at $49.38.

Image sourced from Pixabay

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 14:41:10 UTC
