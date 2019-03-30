Log in
News Summary

Cboe Global Markets : Nordic American Tankers Announces ATM Agreement with B. Riley FBR

03/30/2019
Nordic American Tankers Announces ATM Agreement with B. Riley FBR

Charles Gross 3/30/2019 2:53:54 PM

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) has enteredinto an At-The-Market Agreement ('ATM') dated March 29, 2019, with the Investment Bank B. Riley FBR, Inc.

The ATM agreement allows NAT to sell up to $40 million worth of NAT shares, over a period of approximately three years. It is not an obligation for NAT to sell shares at all. The establishment of the ATM arrangement is in harmony with the conservative financial policy of NAT.

The ATM arrangement is a tool for NAT to ascertain that we have financial flexibility at all times.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2019 20:36:13 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 202 M
EBIT 2019 761 M
Net income 2019 438 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,37%
P/E ratio 2019 24,36
P/E ratio 2020 21,14
EV / Sales 2019 9,17x
EV / Sales 2020 8,46x
Capitalization 10 651 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS-16.13%10 651
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED19.69%43 598
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC1.08%43 285
DEUTSCHE BOERSE8.91%24 360
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE16.96%21 575
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 468
