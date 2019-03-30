Cboe Global Markets : Nordic American Tankers Announces ATM Agreement with B. Riley FBR

Nordic American Tankers Announces ATM Agreement with B. Riley FBR

Charles Gross 3/30/2019 2:53:54 PM

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) has enteredinto an At-The-Market Agreement ('ATM') dated March 29, 2019, with the Investment Bank B. Riley FBR, Inc.

The ATM agreement allows NAT to sell up to $40 million worth of NAT shares, over a period of approximately three years. It is not an obligation for NAT to sell shares at all. The establishment of the ATM arrangement is in harmony with the conservative financial policy of NAT.

The ATM arrangement is a tool for NAT to ascertain that we have financial flexibility at all times.