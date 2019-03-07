Cboe Global Markets : Okta To Acquire Azuqua; Financial Terms Not Disclosed

Benzinga Newsdesk 3/7/2019 3:11:38 PM

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Azuqua, a leader in no-code, cloud-based business application integration and workflow automation. Together, Okta and Azuqua will provide organizations with a neutral, independent control center for automating the business processes and the flow of identities between applications and services for everyone in an organization- from employees to partners, and customers. The proposed acquisition is expected to close during Okta's fiscal first quarter, subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions.