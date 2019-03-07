Cboe Global Markets : Okta To Acquire Azuqua; Financial Terms Not Disclosed

Okta To Acquire Azuqua; Financial Terms Not Disclosed
Benzinga Newsdesk 3/7/2019 3:11:38 PM
Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Azuqua, a leader in no-code, cloud-based business application integration and workflow automation. Together, Okta and Azuqua will provide organizations with a neutral, independent control center for automating the business processes and the flow of identities between applications and services for everyone in an organization- from employees to partners, and customers. The proposed acquisition is expected to close during Okta's fiscal first quarter, subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions.
Disclaimer
CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 21:58:10 UTC