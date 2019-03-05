Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cboe Global Markets    

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cboe Global Markets : OxyContin Maker Purdue Pharma's Legal Entanglement, Explained

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 12:05pm EST
OxyContin Maker Purdue Pharma's Legal Entanglement, Explained

Shanthi Rexaline 3/5/2019 10:21:17 AM

Privately held Purdue Pharma, which has the dubious distinction of being a party to the opioid crisis in the U.S., is reportedly considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as it faces a slew of lawsuits tied to the opioid OxyContin, according to reports from Reuters and the Wall Street Journal.

The Problem With Purdue's OxyContin

OxyContin is the brand name of oxycodone hydrochloride, which belongs to a class of drug called opioid analgesics. It is a Schedule II controlled substance with abuse potential similar to other Schedule II opioids and is used to manage pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term treatment with an opioid when other pain treatments do not work.

Addiction to opioids such as prescription pain relievers, heroin and synthetics such as fentanyl have become a serious national crisis. More than 47,000 Americans died from opioid overdoses in 2017, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Why Bankruptcy?

With doctors and patients alleging Purdue misled them about the risks associated with the prolonged use of prescription opioids, the company is facing roughly 2,000 lawsuits filed by several states, counties and cities, Reuters said.

In an Ohio federal court, about 1,600 lawsuits against Purdue and other opioid manufacturers such as Endo International PLC (NASDAQ: ENDP) and Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INSY) are being consolidated.

Purdue continues to maintain that the FDA-approved labels for its opioids carried warnings about abuse and misuse. It has also been negotiating with plaintiffs' lawyers to settle the lawsuits.

A Chapter 11 filing could help Purdue stall the lawsuits and negotiate legal claims under the supervision of a U.S. bankruptcy judge.

The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, said Purdue has hired advisers for initiating a filing.

Related Links:

FDA Snubs Mallinckrodt's Abuse-Deterrent Opioid Reformulation

Endo International Drops Ahead Of '60 Minutes' Opioid Segment

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 17:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
12:20pHER STORY : Bea Ringold
PU
12:15pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : WildHorse Acquisition Is Accretive To Chesapeake's Margins..
PU
12:10pMID-MORNING MARKET UPDATE : Markets Open Lower; Target Tops Q4 Expectations
PU
12:10pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : How Can You Effectively Navigate Mexico's Complex Supply C..
PU
12:10pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Bullish Opportunity In The Crypto Short Term, Failure Woul..
PU
12:10pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
PU
12:10pGBP/USD : The Only Way Is Down
PU
12:05pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Investment Dealer Cormark Securities Looks To Build More C..
PU
12:05pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Hemp Is A $3.7 Billion Global Industry, But Where Does The..
PU
12:05pNIO OPTION ALERT : Aug 16 $14 Calls Sweep (26) near the Ask: 818 @ $0.7 vs 11277..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 203 M
EBIT 2019 765 M
Net income 2019 439 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,36%
P/E ratio 2019 24,52
P/E ratio 2020 21,27
EV / Sales 2019 9,24x
EV / Sales 2020 8,53x
Capitalization 10 736 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS-16.13%10 736
CME GROUP-4.16%65 329
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC1.13%43 882
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED22.13%43 878
DEUTSCHE BOERSE6.48%24 325
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%22 986
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.