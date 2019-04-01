Cboe Global Markets : Powerbridge Technologies Prices 1.75M Share IPO @$5/Share

Powerbridge Technologies Prices 1.75M Share IPO @$5/Share

Charles Gross 4/1/2019 7:24:51 PM

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS), a global trade software application and technology services provider, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering ('IPO' or the 'Offering') of its 1,750,000 ordinary shares, par value US$0.00166667 per share (the 'Shares'), at an offering price of $5.0 per share, for gross proceeds of US$8,750,000. The Shares are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market on April 2, 2019, under the symbol PBTS.

The Offering is expected to close on April 4, 2019 subject to customary closing conditions.

The Benchmark Company, LLC and Maxim Group LLC are acting as joint book running managers for the Offering while TriPoint Global Equities, LLC is the financial advisor to the Company.