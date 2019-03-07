Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cboe Global Markets    

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cboe Global Markets : Sam Zell Doesn't Buy Some Stock Prices Based On Economic Activity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 12:08pm EST
Sam Zell Doesn't Buy Some Stock Prices Based On Economic Activity

Jason Papallo 3/7/2019 10:48:01 AM

Where's the money?

'I don't understand the correlation between economic activity and the price the stocks are trading for,' said Sam Zell, chairman of Equity Group Investments and founder of Equity International.

Zell was a guest co-host on CNBC's Squawk Box Tuesday, where he discussed the issues he sees in stock pricing in relation to economic activity.

'The stock market went up, I don't know, 30 percent last year,' said Zell.

'Where? Where is it? I mean, I'm looking at operations everyday…We're missing an awful lot of bounce. And the stock market would of suggested that everything was 'Kum ba yah'.'

He doesn't think we'll reach 3 percent GDP, but suggested maybe 2.5 to 2.7 percent

'So far, I don't see the bouncy in activity levels,' said Zell.

Related: Samsung Profits Sink For Second Quarter In A Row

Zell noted waning enthusiasm and also emphasized making long-term investments and noted his disbelief in how much certain market pockets are overvalued.

'There are pockets such as the technology area where I think the pricing is crazy. I mean I once figured out in [2006 or 2007] at the time if Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) was worth what the stock was trading at it would own, it would represent 25 percent of the U.S. economy in 10 years…It's unsustainable and so is a lot of this other stuff,' said Zell.

Jason Cunningham had no position with the mentioned entities while writing this article. Visit Jason on Twitter at @JasonCunningham and @Benzinga.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 17:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
12:23pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : What Fintech Platform MoneyLion Hopes To Gain By Bringing ..
PU
12:13pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Stocks Fall As ECB Cuts Growth Guidance, Bank Stimulus Pla..
PU
12:08pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Sam Zell Lays Down Dislike For Fractured Government
PU
12:08pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Sam Zell Doesn't Buy Some Stock Prices Based On Economic A..
PU
11:43aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 6 Things You Didn't Know About Hemp
PU
11:43aALLERGAN'S DEPRESSION DRUG LETDOWN L : Analysts Focus On Remainder Of Pipeline
PU
11:18aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : As Oil Gains On Sanctions, OPEC Cuts, Stocks Continue Look..
PU
11:03aAMERICAN EAGLE'S MIXED QUARTER : Analysts Speak Up
PU
10:48aMID-MORNING MARKET UPDATE : Markets Open Lower; Kroger Misses Q4 Expectations
PU
10:43aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Why Banning 'Marijuana' From The Cannabis Industry Doesn't..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 203 M
EBIT 2019 762 M
Net income 2019 439 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,38%
P/E ratio 2019 24,17
P/E ratio 2020 20,96
EV / Sales 2019 9,11x
EV / Sales 2020 8,40x
Capitalization 10 579 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS-16.13%10 579
CME GROUP-7.37%62 345
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.87%44 388
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC-0.58%42 575
DEUTSCHE BOERSE7.10%24 145
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%22 258
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.