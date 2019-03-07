Log in
Cboe Global Markets : Sam Zell Lays Down Dislike For Fractured Government

03/07/2019 | 12:08pm EST
Sam Zell Lays Down Dislike For Fractured Government

Jason Papallo 3/7/2019 10:48:55 AM

Sam Zell, entrepreneur and chairman of Equity Group Investments, appeared on CNBC's Squawk Box Tuesday morning as a guest host. While on, he expressed his outrage over Washington D.C.'s inability to end the government shutdown, laying into continued quantitative easing and the president, while sympathizing with the Tea Party.

'I would raise the question as to whether or not the events that are going on right now are an excuse for the stock market to correct,' said Zell, noting that he sees a market amped up with quantitative easing.

He excused blame for the current political situation away from extremist conservative groups like the Tea Party, calling them 'a reaction to an imperial White House.'

'I'm not a big Tea Party fan at all, and there are issues that they have that I don't agree with at all, but they are a significant percentage of the voting population,' said Zell.

'They have a right to have a view, and the idea that they are treated as though thy are crazy is ridiculous, and not very reflective of a democratic society.'

Zell also criticized President Obama's parenting skills, saying that the president's policy of not negotiating with his daughters would have been an ineffective method when raising his kids.

'The president is elected to negotiate. That's his job,' said Zell.

Ultimately, Zell thinks there needs to be someone who can pull everyone together in order to represent everybody, which many see as an impossible task in such a polarized Washington.

He joked that if husbands never negotiated with their wives, then no home would be happy.

At the time of this writing, Jason Cunningham had no position with the mentioned entities. Visit Jason on Twitter @JasonCunningham.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 17:07:03 UTC
