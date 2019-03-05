Cboe Global Markets : Sarepta Prices 2.6M Share Offering @$144/Share

Charles Gross 3/5/2019 6:45:11 PM

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 2,604,167 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $144.00 per share. In addition, Sarepta has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 390,625 shares of its common stock on the same terms and conditions as the initial shares sold to the underwriters. Sarepta anticipates the gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting the underwriter discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, to be approximately $375.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about March 7, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as the underwriters of the offering.

Sarepta intends to use the net proceeds from the offering principally for the continuation and initiation of further clinical trials, commercialization, manufacturing, business development activities, including the potential licensing or acquisition of complementary products, technologies and entities, and other general corporate purposes.