Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cboe Global Markets    

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cboe Global Markets : Shineco Partners With Zhenye Agriculture For Largest Chinese Hemp Planting, Processing Base

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 03:51pm EDT
Shineco Partners With Zhenye Agriculture For Largest Chinese Hemp Planting, Processing Base

Alex Oleinic 3/28/2019 2:12:01 PM

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ: TYHT) announced a partnership with Heilongjiang Zhenye Agricultural Technology Development Co. Thursday to build the largest planting and processing base for industrial hemp in China and potentially acquire Zhenye Agricultural.

Shineco is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, engages in vertically and horizontally integrated production, distribution, and sales channels for health and well-being plant-focused products in China.

The Cannabis Capital Conference is coming back to Toronto! Click here to learn how you can join Tim Seymour, Jon Najarian, Danny Moses, Alan Brochstein and many others.

What Happened

Through Tenjove NewHemp Biotech Co., its wholly owned subsidiary, Beijing-based Shineco entered into a strategic cooperation agreement and signed a letter of intent for a share purchase agreement with Zhenye Agriculture,

The strategic agreement implies that Tenjove NewHemp Biotech will provide Zhenye with planting techniques, training and guidance for industrial hemp, while Zhenye will provide land, equipment, labor, fertilizer, herbicides, insecticides, daily management and procedures.

All hemp products planted by Zhenye belong to Tenjove, and Zhenye will deliver the processed leaves and other parts to the designated warehouse.

Under the terms of the letter of intent for the share purchase agreement, Tenjove could acquire all shareholder equity, tangible assets and relevant information. If the deal is pursued, it will involve a combination of shareholder equity and cash, according to Thursday's announcement.

Why It's Important

Industrial hemp became legal in China in 2016 and the industry has seen rapid growth since then.

In 2017, sales of hemp in China amounted to $1.1 billion - nearly one-third of the global market - while by 2020 the market is expected to reach $1.5 billion, according to New Frontier Data.

Most of the hemp sold in China goes to the textile industry, unlike in other regions where hemp is mostly used to produce CBD.

As demand for hemp and CBD products grows, China has the ability to become an industry superpower.

Related Links:

Walgreens Joins CVS, Will Start Selling CBD Products In Select Stores

How The African Cannabis Market Could Reach $7.1B By 2023

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 19:50:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
03:51pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Shineco Partners With Zhenye Agriculture For Largest Chine..
PU
03:01pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Harvest One Cannabis Subsidiary To Supply CBD Capsules To ..
PU
02:46pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : PM Makes Another Bid To Bring Her Withdrawal Deal Back
PU
02:26pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Reebonz Gives Up Huge Gains Following $20M Offering
PU
01:46pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : What's Next For Five Below?
PU
01:31pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Supply Concerns Emerge For Copper Miners ETFs
PU
12:56pOPENING DAY FEVER : Harper, Trout Ready To Get MLB Season Started After Signing ..
PU
12:46pMID-DAY MARKET UPDATE : U.S. Stocks Turn Lower; Quantenna Communications Shares ..
PU
12:36pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Nielsen Holdings Drops 10% After New York Post Report
PU
11:56aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : HUD Sues Facebook, Alleges Discrimination In Housing Ads
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 202 M
EBIT 2019 761 M
Net income 2019 438 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,39%
P/E ratio 2019 24,07
P/E ratio 2020 20,88
EV / Sales 2019 9,06x
EV / Sales 2020 8,36x
Capitalization 10 521 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS-16.13%10 521
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED17.32%42 730
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC-1.95%41 989
DEUTSCHE BOERSE8.38%24 336
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE14.48%21 359
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 000
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.