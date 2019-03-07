Cboe Global Markets : Silicon Motion Announces Sale of FCI to Dialog Semiconductor; Terms Not Disclosed

Charles Gross 3/7/2019 2:39:54 AM

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell FCI, its Mobile Communications product line, to Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

'FCI recently began supplying ultra-low power Wi-Fi SoCs and modules for both consumer IoT and industrial applications. The product line also includes Mobile TV SoCs where FCI is the clear global market leader, especially in Korea, Japan and Brazil,' said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. 'This sale paves the way for us to focus even more in our core SSD controllersand related solutionsfor client devices, as well as data center and enterprise applications.'

The Board of Directors of both companies have given their approval and the transaction is expected to complete during 2019, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory review and approval.