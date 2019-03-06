Cboe Global Markets : Starboard Value Reiterates Belief That Proposed Merger With Celgene Is 'Ill-Advised And Not In Best Interests' Of Bristol-Myers Stockholders

Benzinga Newsdesk 3/6/2019 6:40:11 AM

Starboard Value LP (together with its affiliates, 'Starboard'), a stockholder of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ('Bristol-Myers' or the 'Company')(NYSE:BMY), today announced that it has mailed a letter to Bristol-Myers stockholders with an important message for stockholders to consider before voting on Bristol-Myers' proposed acquisition of Celgene Corporation in connection with the Company's Special Meeting of Stockholders scheduled to take place on April 12, 2019. Starboard has filed its preliminary proxy materials, including a BLUE proxy card, and expects to mail its proxy materials to stockholders in mid-March. Starboard notes, however, that any Bristol-Myers stockholders who may want to vote sooner can vote AGAINST the proposed acquisition on the proxy card being mailed by Bristol-Myers.