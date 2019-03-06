Cboe Global Markets : Starboard Value Reiterates Belief That Proposed Merger With Celgene Is 'Ill-Advised And Not In Best Interests' Of Bristol-Myers Stockholders

Starboard Value Reiterates Belief That Proposed Merger With Celgene Is 'Ill-Advised And Not In Best Interests' Of Bristol-Myers Stockholders
Benzinga Newsdesk 3/6/2019 6:40:11 AM
Starboard Value LP (together with its affiliates, 'Starboard'), a stockholder of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ('Bristol-Myers' or the 'Company')(NYSE:BMY), today announced that it has mailed a letter to Bristol-Myers stockholders with an important message for stockholders to consider before voting on Bristol-Myers' proposed acquisition of Celgene Corporation in connection with the Company's Special Meeting of Stockholders scheduled to take place on April 12, 2019. Starboard has filed its preliminary proxy materials, including a BLUE proxy card, and expects to mail its proxy materials to stockholders in mid-March. Starboard notes, however, that any Bristol-Myers stockholders who may want to vote sooner can vote AGAINST the proposed acquisition on the proxy card being mailed by Bristol-Myers.
Disclaimer
CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 13:16:09 UTC