Cboe Global Markets : Synthesis Energy Systems Engages Financial Advisors To Evaluate Strategic And Financing Alternatives, Including A Merger, Sale Or Recapitalization

Synthesis Energy Systems Engages Financial Advisors To Evaluate Strategic And Financing Alternatives, Including A Merger, Sale Or Recapitalization
Benzinga Newsdesk 4/2/2019 6:04:51 AM
Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (SES) (NASDAQ:SES), today announced that its Board of Directors has engaged Clarksons Platou Securities, Inc. to act as its financial advisor to the Company as it conducts a process to evaluate strategic alternatives and financing options focused on maximizing shareholder value. Such alternatives could include but not be limited to a strategic merger, a sale of all or part of the Company, a recapitalization and/or a financing consisting of equity and/or debt securities.
