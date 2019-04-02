Log in
Cboe Global Markets : Synthesis Energy Systems Engages Financial Advisors To Evaluate Strategic And Financing Alternatives, Including A Merger, Sale Or Recapitalization

04/02/2019 | 07:42am EDT
Synthesis Energy Systems Engages Financial Advisors To Evaluate Strategic And Financing Alternatives, Including A Merger, Sale Or Recapitalization

Benzinga Newsdesk 4/2/2019 6:04:51 AM

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (SES) (NASDAQ:SES), today announced that its Board of Directors has engaged Clarksons Platou Securities, Inc. to act as its financial advisor to the Company as it conducts a process to evaluate strategic alternatives and financing options focused on maximizing shareholder value. Such alternatives could include but not be limited to a strategic merger, a sale of all or part of the Company, a recapitalization and/or a financing consisting of equity and/or debt securities.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 11:41:16 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 204 M
EBIT 2019 762 M
Net income 2019 441 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,35%
P/E ratio 2019 24,61
P/E ratio 2020 21,42
EV / Sales 2019 9,28x
EV / Sales 2020 8,57x
Capitalization 10 806 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 108 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS-16.13%10 651
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.43%43 598
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC2.22%43 285
DEUTSCHE BOERSE8.81%24 360
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE17.04%21 575
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 468
