Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cboe Global Markets    

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cboe Global Markets : Tax Incentives For Cannabis Companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 11:10am EDT
Tax Incentives For Cannabis Companies

New Frontier Data 3/11/2019 9:13:34 AM

The recent passage of the 2018 Farm Bill descheduled industrial hemp and its derivatives. This new law, combined with the pending bipartisan bill, the Strengthening the Tenth Amendment Through Entrusting States (STATES) Act, (which if passed would provide similar legal protections for cannabis where legalized), is paving the way for cannabis-related businesses to be treated like other agricultural businesses.

How the Farm Bill Impacts 280E

The impact of Section 280E of the Internal Revenue Code has put cannabis companies at a disadvantage relative to non-cannabis businesses, which can deduct their ordinary and necessary business expenses, and use tax credits.

Passage of the 2018 Farm Bill results in hemp cultivators' and hemp CBD manufacturers' no longer being subject to Section 280E beginning with the 2019 tax year. Namely, any part of the cannabis plant containing no more than 0.3% THC in dry weight form is called 'industrial hemp' and is no longer scheduled. As such, businesses that traffic in industrial hemp or its derivatives are no longer subject to Section 280E. Cannabis companies that are not hemp businesses remain subject to Section 280E. Hemp businesses for their 2018 tax year returns are subject to Section 280E.

Federal Incentives of Note

Without Section 280E, hemp businesses can begin to take advantage of various federal tax credits and accelerated tax deductions.

Federal Credits, Solar Investment Tax Credit
Various federal tax credits such as the research and development credit, the work opportunity credit, and the solar investment tax credit each exist, and may be of interest to hemp businesses. For example, one such credit is the 30% federal solar investment tax credit. Besides the 30% tax credit, solar investment can result in reduced energy costs, which could mean additional savings for businesses.

Federal Tax-incentivized Deductions
Businesses not subject to Section 280E can deduct their ordinary and necessary business expenses instead of just cost of goods sold. Some deductions for tax purposes can even be accelerated, such as the 100% depreciation deduction.

Significant California Tax Code Benefits

Significant California tax code benefits have been available to cannabis companies. Such benefits have included a partial sales and use tax exemption, a partial diesel fuel credit, and a manufacturing and R&D equipment exemption.

California Partial Sales and Use Tax Exemption
Since 2014, a partial sales and use tax exemption has applied to purchasers that meet certain requirements. It provides an exemption of 5% with respect to acquisitions by such purchasers of qualified farm equipment and machinery that is used at least 50% of the time in producing and harvesting agricultural products. Qualifying equipment may include tools, grow tents, lights, drying racks, and solar or hydroponic equipment.

California Partial Diesel Fuel Credit
A partial diesel fuel credit applies to purchases of certain types of diesel fuel.

California Manufacturing and Research & Development Equipment Exemption
A manufacturing and R&D equipment exemption applies to qualifying businesses in the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) categories 311100-339999, 541711, and 541712 that acquire qualifying property. This exemption provides a reduced 3.3125% sales and use tax rate on such purchases. There are no NAICS codes per se for cannabis activities; however, it would seem reasonable that a hemp-based business involved in manufacturing should be classified by a NAICS code in the manufacturing category.

No application is required to qualify for the reduced tax rate; however, the purchaser must provide the seller with a completed and signed partial exemption certificate to receive the rate. The exemption certificates can be found on the State of California website. The certificate asks for the purchaser's information and includes a statement that the property purchased is used for a qualifying activity, and that the purchaser is a qualified person.

The cannabis industry is at a crossroads in terms of its taxation. As federal and state tax laws continue to align the treatment of cannabis businesses with non-cannabis businesses, it could be increasingly important for cannabis businesses to understand the tax incentives available to them.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 15:09:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
11:40aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : BTG/USD Ignores The Bear Market Rising 4% On Friday 8
PU
11:35aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : EUR/USD Is A Bit Oversold After Draghi's Blow, Ahead Of Th..
PU
11:35aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Sterling Set To Stabilize Below 50% Fibonacci Level Ahead ..
PU
11:35aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : What Trade War? Emerging Markets Defy the Odds By Rolling ..
PU
11:35aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Cryptos Cuddling At Critical Levels But These Situations D..
PU
11:25aMID-MORNING MARKET UPDATE : Markets Mostly Higher; Nvidia To Buy Mellanox Techno..
PU
11:10aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Tax Incentives For Cannabis Companies
PU
10:55aASK OUR EXPERTS 3/10/2019 : What's The Latest From The Latin American Markets?
PU
10:50aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Boeing Dragging Down DJIA, But Signs Of Positive Action El..
PU
10:40aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Ebix Offers To Acquire Yatra Online, Inc. For $7/Share
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 202 M
EBIT 2019 761 M
Net income 2019 439 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,42%
P/E ratio 2019 23,54
P/E ratio 2020 20,41
EV / Sales 2019 8,88x
EV / Sales 2020 8,19x
Capitalization 10 304 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS-16.13%10 304
CME GROUP INC.-8.81%61 376
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED16.62%42 483
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC-3.76%41 216
DEUTSCHE BOERSE8.34%24 270
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 521
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.