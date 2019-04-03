Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cboe Global Markets    

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cboe Global Markets : Tesla To Host Autonomy Investor Day on April 19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 05:17am EDT
Tesla To Host Autonomy Investor Day on April 19

Charles Gross 4/3/2019 3:35:48 AM

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is making significant progress in the development of its autonomous driving software and hardware, including our FSD computer, which is currently in production and which will enable full-self driving via future over-the-air software updates. With a number of very exciting developments coming in the weeks and months ahead, Tesla will host investors on the morning of April 19th at our headquarters in Palo Alto to provide a deep dive into our self-driving technology and road map.

Investors will be able to take test-drives to experience our Autopilot software first-hand, including features and functionality that are under active development. Investors will also hear directly from Elon Musk, as well as VP of Engineering, Stuart Bowers, VP of Hardware Engineering, Pete Bannon, and Sr. Director of AI, Andrej Karpathy.

The event will be webcast. Additional details forthcoming.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 09:16:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
05:22aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Roche, Spark Therapeutics Announce Withdrawal and Refiling..
PU
05:17aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Tesla To Host Autonomy Investor Day on April 19
PU
04/02CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Intel Names George S. Davis as Executive VP and CFO
PU
04/02CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : GameStop Shares Drop Following Q4 Sales Miss, Lower Guidan..
PU
04/02CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Dave & Busters Trades Higher After Q4 Earnings Beat, Adds ..
PU
04/02CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Navidea Biopharma Reports Will Present Results Of NAV3-21 ..
PU
04/02CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Syros Pharma Highlights Presentation Of New Preclinical Da..
PU
04/02STARTING GUN : Earnings Season To Start With Banks Amid Rate Worries
PU
04/02SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS LYFT WITH A SE : 'A Big Leap Of Faith'
PU
04/02CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Analysts React To Huge Ally Financial Buyback
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 204 M
EBIT 2019 762 M
Net income 2019 441 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,35%
P/E ratio 2019 24,61
P/E ratio 2020 21,42
EV / Sales 2019 9,28x
EV / Sales 2020 8,57x
Capitalization 10 806 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS-16.13%10 651
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.87%43 598
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC2.71%43 285
DEUTSCHE BOERSE10.05%24 360
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE18.32%21 575
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 468
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About