Cboe Global Markets : Tesla To Host Autonomy Investor Day on April 19

Tesla To Host Autonomy Investor Day on April 19

Charles Gross 4/3/2019 3:35:48 AM

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is making significant progress in the development of its autonomous driving software and hardware, including our FSD computer, which is currently in production and which will enable full-self driving via future over-the-air software updates. With a number of very exciting developments coming in the weeks and months ahead, Tesla will host investors on the morning of April 19th at our headquarters in Palo Alto to provide a deep dive into our self-driving technology and road map.

Investors will be able to take test-drives to experience our Autopilot software first-hand, including features and functionality that are under active development. Investors will also hear directly from Elon Musk, as well as VP of Engineering, Stuart Bowers, VP of Hardware Engineering, Pete Bannon, and Sr. Director of AI, Andrej Karpathy.

The event will be webcast. Additional details forthcoming.