Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cboe Global Markets    

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cboe Global Markets : The Esports ETF Continues To Benefit From Shifting Video Game Industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 01:55pm EST
The Esports ETF Continues To Benefit From Shifting Video Game Industry

ETF Professor 3/8/2019 12:00:22 PM

There are examples of the word 'disruptive' carrying negative connotations, but in financial markets, companies, ideas and industries viewed as disruptive are often viewed in a positive light.

As it should be, that is the case with the booming esports industry and the related investments, such as the VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSE: ESPO).

What Happened

ESPO debuted last October, marking the launch of the second exchange traded fund with significant video game industry exposure. The VanEck fund follows the MVIS Global Video Gaming and eSports Index (MVESPOTR), 'which is intended to track the overall performance of companies involved in video game development, esports, and related hardware and software,' according to the issuer.

A slew of data points and trends support the long-term thesis offered by ESPO, including increased television viewership of esports and surging revenue. In terms of viewership, esports is already a credible threat to major sports leagues, such as Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League.

Why It's Important

'Esports continue to drive headlines around the world, as revenues and prize pools grow to new heights,' said VanEck in a recent research note. 'According to Newzoo's recently released 2019 Global Esports Market Report, esports revenues exceeded $860 million in 2018 and is expected to grow to $1.7 billion by 2022. Newzoo also reports that the total prize pool for esports matches exceeded $150 million in 2018.'

One of the major shifts that speaks to the viability of ESPO's long-term thesis is a video game industry shift that has been in the works for years. Gone are the days are where software makers rely solely on gamers walking into a store and buying games. Today, video game publishers are as much service providers as they are product makers.

'In the mid-2000s, video game publishers began testing the 'game as a service' model,' said VanEck. 'In this model, the consumer bypasses the initial cost of purchasing the game, and then pays ongoing fees to continue playing the game and accessing content. There are a number of different ways the video game publisher can generate revenues under this model, including game subscriptions, micro-transactions, and season passes. While the transaction fees in the service model may be smaller, the publisher opens the door to an indefinite purchasing lifespan from each consumer, which can increase the total revenues generated from a single game.'

'Fortnite ' is the prime example of the 'game as a service' model. The game is free, but generated $2.4 billion in revenue last year.

What's Next

Another boon for the video game industry is shift of gamers to purveyors of content, using mediums such as Amazon.com Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Twitch to share their game prowess and make money. Amazon is not one of ESPO's 25 holdings.

'Online streaming has a low cost of entry, and social media streaming websites allow anyone to create a username and post videos,' said VanEck. 'Twitch currently generates 140 million unique viewers per month. On average, there are 15 million people who are considered daily active users (DAU). There are also 2.2 million monthly broadcasters. These are people who are posting their own videos to the website (as opposed to just watching and commenting).'

Related Links

Investors Warm To This Energy ETF

A Rapidly Growing China ETF

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 18:54:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
02:50pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : These Were The Most Actively Traded Stocks On The OTC Mark..
PU
02:50pREPORT : Cannabis Product Demand Rose 20% In The Last Year
PU
01:55pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : The Esports ETF Continues To Benefit From Shifting Video G..
PU
01:15pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : What's Behind TrovaGene's Volatile Ride?
PU
01:00pMID-DAY MARKET UPDATE : Crude Oil Down 3%; Stellar Biotechnologies Shares Surge
PU
11:50aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : The Street Reacts To Costco's Big Q2 Earnings Beat
PU
11:05aMID-MORNING MARKET UPDATE : Markets Open Lower; Big Lots Earnings Top Estimates
PU
11:05aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Indonesia and Australia sign new free trade agreement
PU
10:20aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
PU
10:15aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Gender Equality ETF Still Going Strong
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 203 M
EBIT 2019 762 M
Net income 2019 439 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,41%
P/E ratio 2019 23,64
P/E ratio 2020 20,50
EV / Sales 2019 8,92x
EV / Sales 2020 8,22x
Capitalization 10 348 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS-16.13%10 348
CME GROUP-8.30%61 719
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED18.81%43 272
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC-2.23%41 870
DEUTSCHE BOERSE7.38%23 994
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%22 183
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.