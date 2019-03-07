Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cboe Global Markets    

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cboe Global Markets : Trevena Says FDA Informed Co. That Under Conditions Studied, Data Not Sufficient To Support Continuation Of Previously-Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 04:59pm EST
Trevena Says FDA Informed Co. That Under Conditions Studied, Data Not Sufficient To Support Continuation Of Previously-Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation

Benzinga Newsdesk 3/7/2019 3:10:49 PM

In February2016, based on the preliminary evidence from Trevena's (the 'Company') Phase 2 clinical studies of oliceridine, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ('FDA') granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to oliceridine for the management of moderate to severe acute pain. Breakthrough Therapy designation is granted by the FDA to new therapies intended to treat serious or life-threatening conditions and for which preliminary clinical evidence indicates that the drug may demonstrate substantial clinical improvement over available therapies. If granted, FDA regularly reviews the Breakthrough Therapy designation for a product candidate to ensure that any additional clinical evidence continues to support this designation. In March2019, based on its review of data from the Company's Phase 3 studies of oliceridine, the FDA informed Trevena that under the conditions studied, these data were not sufficient to support the continuation of FDA's previously granted Breakthrough Therapy designation.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 21:58:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
05:04pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Marvell Technology Falls After Guidance Comes In Lower Tha..
PU
04:59pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Okta To Acquire Azuqua; Financial Terms Not Disclosed
PU
04:59pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Trevena Says FDA Informed Co. That Under Conditions Studie..
PU
04:19pCALIFORNIA MARKS 1 YEAR OF RECREATIO : How Much Cannabis Was Sold?
PU
04:04pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : US Steel Wins Dept. of Energy Project For Advanced High-st..
PU
03:59pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Is Dollar Tree A Bargain Stock After Q4 Earnings?
PU
03:39pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Another ESG ETF Enters The Fold
PU
03:09pMID-AFTERNOON MARKET UPDATE : Resideo Technologies Drops After Q4 Earnings; Seel..
PU
02:54pBIO-PATH JUMPS NEARLY 600% IN 2 DAYS : What You Need To Know
PU
01:29pSEC COMMISSIONER JACKSON : Buybacks Coincide With Increased Insider Selling
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 203 M
EBIT 2019 762 M
Net income 2019 439 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,38%
P/E ratio 2019 24,17
P/E ratio 2020 20,96
EV / Sales 2019 9,11x
EV / Sales 2020 8,40x
Capitalization 10 579 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS-16.13%10 579
CME GROUP-7.37%62 345
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.87%44 388
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC-0.58%42 575
DEUTSCHE BOERSE7.10%24 145
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%22 258
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.