Cboe Global Markets : Trevena Says FDA Informed Co. That Under Conditions Studied, Data Not Sufficient To Support Continuation Of Previously-Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation

Benzinga Newsdesk 3/7/2019 3:10:49 PM

In February2016, based on the preliminary evidence from Trevena's (the 'Company') Phase 2 clinical studies of oliceridine, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ('FDA') granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to oliceridine for the management of moderate to severe acute pain. Breakthrough Therapy designation is granted by the FDA to new therapies intended to treat serious or life-threatening conditions and for which preliminary clinical evidence indicates that the drug may demonstrate substantial clinical improvement over available therapies. If granted, FDA regularly reviews the Breakthrough Therapy designation for a product candidate to ensure that any additional clinical evidence continues to support this designation. In March2019, based on its review of data from the Company's Phase 3 studies of oliceridine, the FDA informed Trevena that under the conditions studied, these data were not sufficient to support the continuation of FDA's previously granted Breakthrough Therapy designation.