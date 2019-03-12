Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cboe Global Markets    

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cboe Global Markets : UK Parliament Rejects Government's Withdrawal Deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 05:33pm EDT
UK Parliament Rejects Government's Withdrawal Deal

FreightWaves 3/12/2019 3:46:47 PM

Members of Parliament in the United Kingdom (UK) voted by 149 votes, 391 to 242, to defeat Prime Minister Theresa May's Withdrawal Agreement.

The withdrawal deal is now considered to have been killed, though there are some suggestions from some in Parliament that she could return for a third time with the same deal in a week or so.

The defeat now means that Parliament will vote on whether to reject a no deal Brexit tomorrow and whether to extend Article 50 on Thursday, March 14.

No one knows now where the government will head now. Anne McElvoy of The Economist has suggested that Theresa May could well be a 'zombie Prime Minister, but zombies can go on for a long time.'

There are many possible responses from May, including resigning, calling an election or coming back for a third vote on her deal. The uncertainty in the UK has ratcheted up another notch.

The Prime Minister announced after the vote on the deal that Conservative Party MPs will have a free vote on leaving the EU with no deal.

She added, 'Let me be clear voting against leaving without a deal and for an extension [of Article 50] does not solve the problems we face. The EU will want to know what use this house will make of that extension, does it want to revoke Article 50? Does it want a second referendum? Or does it want to leave with a deal, but not this deal? These are the unenviable choices.'

Want more content like this? Click here to Subscribe

Permalink

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 21:32:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
05:48pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : What's Next For Nvidia And Mellanox?
PU
05:33pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : UK Parliament Rejects Government's Withdrawal Deal
PU
05:28pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Aeterna Zentaris Announces Strategic Review And Engagement..
PU
05:08pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Switch Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings Results, Shares Continue ..
PU
05:03pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : HC2 Holdings Continues To Explore Strategic Alternatives F..
PU
03:43pMID-AFTERNOON MARKET UPDATE : Momo Rises On Upbeat Q4 Results; Valhi Shares Slid..
PU
03:33pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Lumber Liquidators Agrees To $33M Penalty For Securities F..
PU
03:13pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Brexiteers Put UK's Withdrawal Deal On The Brink Again
PU
02:53pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
PU
02:23pEMPTY NESTING : CEOs, Celebs Tied To College Admission Bribery Case
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 202 M
EBIT 2019 761 M
Net income 2019 439 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,38%
P/E ratio 2019 24,09
P/E ratio 2020 20,89
EV / Sales 2019 9,08x
EV / Sales 2020 8,38x
Capitalization 10 546 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS-16.13%10 546
CME GROUP INC.-9.20%61 118
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED19.07%43 367
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC-3.69%41 245
DEUTSCHE BOERSE7.77%24 190
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%22 212
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.