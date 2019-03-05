Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cboe Global Markets    

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cboe Global Markets : Urban Outfitters Stock Higher After Reporting Record Q4 EPS, Revenue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 05:00pm EST
Urban Outfitters Stock Higher After Reporting Record Q4 EPS, Revenue

Brett Hershman 3/5/2019 3:17:43 PM

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares spiked after reporting record fourth-quarter sales and earnings.

Adjusted earnings came in at 83 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $1.13 billion, beating estimates by $10 million.

'The fourth quarter closed what was an incredibly successful year for URBN and all of our brands,' said CEO Richard A. Hayne. 'I want to thank our associates worldwide for producing a record year and for their dedication, drive and creativity.'

Highlights

  • Net sales increased 3.7 percent year-over-year
  • Comparable net sales increased 3 percent
  • Anthropologie comps up 2 percent
  • Urban Outfitters comps up 4 percent
  • Free People comps up 4 percent

Urban Outfitters shares traded higher by as much as 3.5 percent in the after-hours session. At time of publication, the stock traded at $30.85 per share, up 1.65 percent.

Related Links:

Forrester Research Analyst: Yes, There Is Still Growth In Physical Retail

Analyst: Investors Should Continue Buying Urban Outfitters After 'Impressive' Q1

Photo credit: Mike Mozart, Flickr

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 21:59:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
05:00pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Urban Outfitters Stock Higher After Reporting Record Q4 EP..
PU
04:25pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Target Group Completes Acquisition Of CannaKorp
PU
04:25pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Markets React Amid Report FDA Commish Scott Gottlieb Will ..
PU
04:25pJUNIPER NETWORKS BUYS MIST SYSTEMS F : 2 Analyst Takes
PU
03:20pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Harvest One Cannabis Buys Delivra In All-Stock Deal
PU
03:15pMID-AFTERNOON MARKET UPDATE : YY Rises After Q4 Results; Atlas Financial Shares ..
PU
03:00pINSIDE VOLATILITY TRADING : March 5, 2019
PU
02:50pPIPER JAFFRAY : Tilray, GW Pharma Are Early Leaders In Medical Cannabis
PU
02:44pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : GE CEO Says Industrial Free Cash Flow Will Turn Negative I..
PU
01:40pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Analysts Laud Biogen's M&A Strategy Following Deal to Buy ..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 203 M
EBIT 2019 765 M
Net income 2019 439 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,36%
P/E ratio 2019 24,52
P/E ratio 2020 21,27
EV / Sales 2019 9,24x
EV / Sales 2020 8,53x
Capitalization 10 736 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS-16.13%10 736
CME GROUP-4.16%65 329
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC1.13%43 882
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED22.13%43 878
DEUTSCHE BOERSE6.48%24 325
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%22 986
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.