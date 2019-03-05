Cboe Global Markets : Urban Outfitters Stock Higher After Reporting Record Q4 EPS, Revenue

Urban Outfitters Stock Higher After Reporting Record Q4 EPS, Revenue
Brett Hershman 3/5/2019 3:17:43 PM
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares spiked after reporting record fourth-quarter sales and earnings.
Adjusted earnings came in at 83 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $1.13 billion, beating estimates by $10 million.
'The fourth quarter closed what was an incredibly successful year for URBN and all of our brands,' said CEO Richard A. Hayne. 'I want to thank our associates worldwide for producing a record year and for their dedication, drive and creativity.'
Highlights
-
Net sales increased 3.7 percent year-over-year
-
Comparable net sales increased 3 percent
-
Anthropologie comps up 2 percent
-
Urban Outfitters comps up 4 percent
-
Free People comps up 4 percent
Urban Outfitters shares traded higher by as much as 3.5 percent in the after-hours session. At time of publication, the stock traded at $30.85 per share, up 1.65 percent.
Related Links:
Forrester Research Analyst: Yes, There Is Still Growth In Physical Retail
Analyst: Investors Should Continue Buying Urban Outfitters After 'Impressive' Q1
Photo credit: Mike Mozart, Flickr
Disclaimer
CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 21:59:10 UTC