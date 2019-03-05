Cboe Global Markets : Voltari 13D Filing From Carl Icahn Shows He Sent Letter To Co. Board Related To Potential Acquisition Of Remaining Shares At Raised Price Of $0.86/Share In Cash

Benzinga Newsdesk 3/5/2019 4:26:03 PM

March 5, 2019

Board of Directors

Voltari Corporation

767 Fifth Avenue

New York, New York 10153

Ladies & Gentlemen:

As you know, on December 7, 2018, High River Limited Partnership and its affiliates ('us' or 'we') offered to acquire the remaining shares of common stock, $0.001 par value per share ('Common Stock'), of Voltari Corporation ('Voltari') not owned by us, in a transaction pursuant to which Voltari stockholders would receive $0.58 per share in cash for their shares of Common Stock. On February 19, 2019, we amended our offer to increase the offer price to $0.68 per share and on February 25, 2019, we again amended our offer to increase the offer price to $0.80 per share.

We hereby further increase our offer to $0.86 per share of Common Stock in cash, subject to the same conditions set forth in our original offer letter.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Very truly yours,

HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP

By: Hopper Investments LLC, its general partner

By: Barberry Corp., its sole member

By: /s/ Keith Cozza

Name: Keith Cozza

Title: Secretary and Treasurer