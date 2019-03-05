Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cboe Global Markets    

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cboe Global Markets : Voltari 13D Filing From Carl Icahn Shows He Sent Letter To Co. Board Related To Potential Acquisition Of Remaining Shares At Raised Price Of $0.86/Share In Cash

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 06:05pm EST
Voltari 13D Filing From Carl Icahn Shows He Sent Letter To Co. Board Related To Potential Acquisition Of Remaining Shares At Raised Price Of $0.86/Share In Cash

Benzinga Newsdesk 3/5/2019 4:26:03 PM

March 5, 2019Board of DirectorsVoltari Corporation767 Fifth AvenueNew York, New York 10153Ladies & Gentlemen:As you know, on December 7, 2018, High River Limited Partnership and its affiliates ('us' orMarch 5, 2019

Board of Directors
Voltari Corporation
767 Fifth Avenue
New York, New York 10153

Ladies & Gentlemen:

As you know, on December 7, 2018, High River Limited Partnership and its affiliates ('us' or 'we') offered to acquire the remaining shares of common stock, $0.001 par value per share ('Common Stock'), of Voltari Corporation ('Voltari') not owned by us, in a transaction pursuant to which Voltari stockholders would receive $0.58 per share in cash for their shares of Common Stock. On February 19, 2019, we amended our offer to increase the offer price to $0.68 per share and on February 25, 2019, we again amended our offer to increase the offer price to $0.80 per share.

We hereby further increase our offer to $0.86 per share of Common Stock in cash, subject to the same conditions set forth in our original offer letter.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Very truly yours,

HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP
By: Hopper Investments LLC, its general partner
By: Barberry Corp., its sole member

By: /s/ Keith Cozza
Name: Keith Cozza
Title: Secretary and Treasurer

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 23:04:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
06:05pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Voltari 13D Filing From Carl Icahn Shows He Sent Letter To..
PU
05:50pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : How Topicals Are Bringing CBD To Mass Retail Customers
PU
05:25pSCOOP : A Former Twitter VP Joins NorCal Cannabis As Chief Marketing Officer
PU
05:00pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Urban Outfitters Stock Higher After Reporting Record Q4 EP..
PU
04:25pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Target Group Completes Acquisition Of CannaKorp
PU
04:25pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Markets React Amid Report FDA Commish Scott Gottlieb Will ..
PU
04:25pJUNIPER NETWORKS BUYS MIST SYSTEMS F : 2 Analyst Takes
PU
03:20pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Harvest One Cannabis Buys Delivra In All-Stock Deal
PU
03:15pMID-AFTERNOON MARKET UPDATE : YY Rises After Q4 Results; Atlas Financial Shares ..
PU
03:00pINSIDE VOLATILITY TRADING : March 5, 2019
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 203 M
EBIT 2019 765 M
Net income 2019 439 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,36%
P/E ratio 2019 24,52
P/E ratio 2020 21,27
EV / Sales 2019 9,24x
EV / Sales 2020 8,53x
Capitalization 10 736 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS-16.13%10 736
CME GROUP-4.16%65 329
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC1.13%43 882
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED22.13%43 878
DEUTSCHE BOERSE6.48%24 325
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%22 986
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.