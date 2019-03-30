Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cboe Global Markets    

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cboe Global Markets : What To Know About The Wow Air Shutdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/30/2019 | 10:32am EDT
What To Know About The Wow Air Shutdown

Dave Royse 3/30/2019 8:52:16 AM

Icelandic budget airline Wow Air stopped flying Thursday, saying efforts to raise capital to keep the airline flying had stalled.

The airline, which flies distinctive purple jets, raised money through bonds in the fall, but told bondholders shortly after it was seeking additional financing.

The airline launched in 2011 and was known for offering flights from places like Detroit and and New York to Iceland or Europe for as little as $99.

Mounting Troubles

The company reported late last year it was under pressure and losing money because of high fuel costs and was in talks to be acquired by Icelandair Group, but those talks collapsed in November. The New York Times reported this week another agreement that had been in the works, an effort to get an investment from private equity firm Indigo Partners, fell apart and an effort to restart discussions with Icelandair has so far failed.

Wow sold four airplanes out of its fleet of 20 and returned some to leasing companies, but still didn't have enough cash to continue operations.

The collapse follows other failures of European low-cost airlines. Latvia and Denmark-based Primera folded in October and filed for bankruptcy. Other budget airlines in Switzerland, Belgium and Germany have recently folded as well.

What About The Passengers?

The Icelandic government announced Thursday it was putting an emergency plan in place to help more than 2,700 stranded passengers, with help from Icelandair and EasyJet. Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air also said it would help passengers with so-called 'rescue' fares. Air industry observers said those who booked flights with credit cards may be able to get their money back.

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) and American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) have offered to help stranded passengers.

By the time it shut down, Wow had cut flights from Iceland to four U.S. cities: Boston, Detroit, Newark and Baltimore.

Related Links:

Goldman Sachs Clears Airline Stocks For Takeoff

Spirit Airlines Lifts Q4 Guidance: The Sell-Side Reacts

Photo credit: Anna Zvereva, Flickr

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2019 14:31:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
10:32aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : What To Know About The Wow Air Shutdown
PU
10:22aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Go With A Growth ETF In April
PU
10:12aTHE WEEK AHEAD IN BIOTECH : Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trials, Earnings ..
PU
03/29CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : iAnthus Expands Into CBD Space With $14M Acquisition
PU
03/29CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Advaxis Highlights Presentation Of ADXS-NEO Data In Poster..
PU
03/29KUDLOW WANTS THE FED TO CUT INTEREST : 'We Don't Want To Threaten This Great Rec..
PU
03/29CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Why Seelos Therapeutics Shares Are Surging Out Of The Gate
PU
03/29CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Maersk Ends Spin-Off Of Supply Service Business Amid Weak ..
PU
03/29MID-AFTERNOON MARKET UPDATE : Progress Software Surges Following Upbeat Q1 Resul..
PU
03/29CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Revolution CEO Steve Case Hunting For Innovation Outside O..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 202 M
EBIT 2019 761 M
Net income 2019 438 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,37%
P/E ratio 2019 24,36
P/E ratio 2020 21,14
EV / Sales 2019 9,17x
EV / Sales 2020 8,46x
Capitalization 10 651 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS-16.13%10 651
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED19.69%43 598
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC1.08%43 285
DEUTSCHE BOERSE8.91%24 360
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE16.96%21 575
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 468
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About