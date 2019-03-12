Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cboe Global Markets    

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cboe Global Markets : Why Investors Are Worried About 'Japanification' In Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 08:48am EDT
Why Investors Are Worried About 'Japanification' In Europe

Wayne Duggan 3/12/2019 7:00:56 AM

Over the past week, #japanification has been trending among economists and investors on Twitter. The term has been on investors' minds since the European Central Bank warned last week that economic growth in the eurozone would be much lower in 2019 than it previously anticipated.

What Is Japanification?

'Japanification' is the idea that an economy could endure a prolonged period of low-growth expansion accompanied by low levels of inflation. As a result, interest rates tend to stay low. While the U.S. Federal Reserve has made a series of rate hikes in recent years, neither Japan nor the ECB has raised interest rates since the 2008 financial crisis.

Why Does It Matter?

Prior to 1991, Japan's economy was booming. When an asset bubble burst in 1991, economic production plummeted.

The period from around 1991 to about 2001 is often referred to as the 'Lost Decade' in Japan. The period was marked by near-zero interest rates and negative economic growth. From 1995 to 2007, Japan's GDP fell from $5.3 trillion to $4.3 trillion and wages dropped about 5 percent. At the same time, Japan's government operated at a massive deficit in an attempt to stimulate the economy.

As a result, Japan's debt-to-GDP ratio is now 238 percent, higher than any other country in the world by a wide margin. The U.S. debt-to-GDP ratio is around 103 percent.

'Last year, Japan's debt-to-GDP ratio stood at 238 percent, and since 1994, headline inflation has been negative for almost half of the time. This trend has also emerging in the eurozone in recent years,' ING economist Carsten Brzeski wrote last week.

Brzeski said eurozone trends in economic growth, inflation, interest rates and demographics since 2008 have lined up closely with trends in Japan starting in 1991.

What's Next?

Fortunately for European investors, up to this point, the eurozone economy is still much better off than Japan. Interest rates are higher, growth is positive and debt levels are lower.

Yet after the ECB cut its near-term growth forecast to just 1.1 percent and announced a third round of post-crisis bank stimulus last week, investors will be watching debt levels and growth numbers closely.

The next ECB monetary policy meeting is scheduled for April 10.

While investors may be concerned, they certainly aren't shying away from eurozone stocks. Year-to-date, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is up 11.1 percent and the Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE: VGK) is up 9 percent. The iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (NYSE: EWU) is up 11 percent.

Related Links:

Fed Chair Powell: 'The Law Is Clear' Trump Can't Replace Him

Stocks Fall As ECB Cuts Growth Guidance, Bank Stimulus Plan Falls Flat

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 12:47:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
09:03aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : SodaStream CEO Joins The Board Of Seedo, A High-Tech Hemp ..
PU
09:03aHER STORY : Roma Colwell-Steinke
PU
08:48aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
PU
08:48aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Why Investors Are Worried About 'Japanification' In Europe
PU
08:33aTHE DAILY BIOTECH PULSE : Zafgen Won't File IND For Metabolic Disorder Drug, Pos..
PU
08:23aA PEEK INTO THE MARKETS : US Stock Futures Mostly Higher Ahead Of Consumer Price..
PU
08:08aTHIS DAY IN MARKET HISTORY : FDR's First Fireside Chat
PU
07:38aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Highlights New Customer And..
PU
07:19aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Earnings Scheduled For March 12, 2019
PU
07:19aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 7 Stocks To Watch For March 12, 2019
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 202 M
EBIT 2019 761 M
Net income 2019 439 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,38%
P/E ratio 2019 24,09
P/E ratio 2020 20,89
EV / Sales 2019 9,08x
EV / Sales 2020 8,38x
Capitalization 10 546 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS-16.13%10 546
CME GROUP INC.-9.20%61 118
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED19.07%43 367
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC-3.69%41 245
DEUTSCHE BOERSE7.77%24 190
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%22 212
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.