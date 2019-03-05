Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cboe Global Markets    

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Her Story: Bea Ringold

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 12:20pm EST

Bea Ringold got her start at Cboe as a price reporter in 1981, much to the surprise of friends and family.

'People would see traders and trading floors on the news and say, 'You work there?! You actually do that?!' It was a big thing back in the day. The floor was so crowded we hardly had elbow room,' Bea says.

Packed in with the floor's many characters, Bea soon rose through the ranks, working as a quote reporter and then a quote relief operator.

'You can only do so much and then you're at a standstill,' she says. 'And who wants to be like that?'

As a quote relief operator, Bea worked in every stock on the floor and found herself in the IBM and General Electric pits at their busiest.

'Back then, if you couldn't keep up, they would kick you out and bring somebody else in,' she says. But Bea always found her way in. 'People would tell me, 'you're good and people can rely on you.' And if people can rely on you, then that works in your favor a lot.'

Bea saw the floor at its peak, and at its worst. She witnessed the infamous stock market crash on Black Monday, October 19, 1987. 'It was a day I will never forget,' she says. 'It was really something.'

Cboe's trading pits have changed significantly over Bea's storied 38-year career. 'It's still exciting,' she says, 'but people were everywhere back then.'

After 25 years on the floor, Bea went corporate, working in Statistical Analysis before moving into Cboe's Badges and Jackets department. It's a little quieter than the chaotic pits she knew, but there is still plenty of work to be done, and Bea continues to meet new people and welcome visitors from her early days at Cboe, which never gets old.

'It's a good feeling when they come and make a big fuss,' she says of the brokers and traders who stop by regularly - sometimes with little gifts and goodies - like breakfast. 'I even have brokers that used to trade here come by and say 'I had to come and see if you're still here,'' she smiles. 'Yes I'm still here!'

Bea is excited by the transformative change at Cboe - but she never imagined she'd be at the company to see it 38 years later.

'I didn't plan on staying here that long. And little did I know, here I am. This might be my last stop,' she said. 'It was crazy but I wouldn't take it back for anything.'

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 17:19:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
12:20pHER STORY : Bea Ringold
PU
12:15pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : WildHorse Acquisition Is Accretive To Chesapeake's Margins..
PU
12:10pMID-MORNING MARKET UPDATE : Markets Open Lower; Target Tops Q4 Expectations
PU
12:10pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : How Can You Effectively Navigate Mexico's Complex Supply C..
PU
12:10pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Bullish Opportunity In The Crypto Short Term, Failure Woul..
PU
12:10pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
PU
12:10pGBP/USD : The Only Way Is Down
PU
12:05pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Investment Dealer Cormark Securities Looks To Build More C..
PU
12:05pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Hemp Is A $3.7 Billion Global Industry, But Where Does The..
PU
12:05pNIO OPTION ALERT : Aug 16 $14 Calls Sweep (26) near the Ask: 818 @ $0.7 vs 11277..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 203 M
EBIT 2019 765 M
Net income 2019 439 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,36%
P/E ratio 2019 24,52
P/E ratio 2020 21,27
EV / Sales 2019 9,24x
EV / Sales 2020 8,53x
Capitalization 10 736 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS-16.13%10 736
CME GROUP-4.16%65 329
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC1.13%43 882
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED22.13%43 878
DEUTSCHE BOERSE6.48%24 325
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%22 986
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.