Inside Volatility Trading: March 5, 2019

Flattening of VIX Futures Term Structure

The Cboe Volatility Index® ('VIX') futures term structure flattened at the end of February due to some sizeable spread trades. These trades appear to be positioned to benefit from a shift in the term structure curve from contango (upward sloping) to backwardation (downward sloping), which tends to happen when there is a volatility spike.

Video - SPX slips down on China trade talk news, the VIX Index pops up, traders modestly buying calls, & Mike Palmer discusses tariffs influencing the volatility structure. 03/04/19

