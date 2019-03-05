Inside Volatility Trading: March 5, 2019

Flattening of VIX Futures Term Structure
The Cboe Volatility Index® ('VIX') futures term structure flattened at the end of February due to some sizeable spread trades. These trades appear to be positioned to benefit from a shift in the term structure curve from contango (upward sloping) to backwardation (downward sloping), which tends to happen when there is a volatility spike.
VOLATILITY NEWS
NOTABLE TRADES
Video - SPX slips down on China trade talk news, the VIX Index pops up, traders modestly buying calls, & Mike Palmer discusses tariffs influencing the volatility structure. 03/04/19
