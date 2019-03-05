Log in
Inside Volatility Trading: March 5, 2019

03/05/2019

Flattening of VIX Futures Term Structure

The Cboe Volatility Index® ('VIX') futures term structure flattened at the end of February due to some sizeable spread trades. These trades appear to be positioned to benefit from a shift in the term structure curve from contango (upward sloping) to backwardation (downward sloping), which tends to happen when there is a volatility spike.

VOLATILITY NEWS

NOTABLE TRADES

Video - SPX slips down on China trade talk news, the VIX Index pops up, traders modestly buying calls, & Mike Palmer discusses tariffs influencing the volatility structure. 03/04/19

EVENTS

Cboe Risk Management Conference:
Mar. 25-27, 2019, RMC USA in Carlsbad, CA

Upcoming Cboe Exhibits:
March 9, Borsentag Dusseldorf in Dusseldorf, Germany
March 14, The EMEA Trading Conference in London, England
March 23, Borsentag Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany

To sign up for this newsletter, or if you have any questions or feedback, please email Alexa Auerbach, Director of Product Marketing, at aauerbach@cboe.com.

To learn more about the VIX Index, visit

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 19:59:08 UTC
