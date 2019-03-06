Log in
Litecoin: Can We See A Bounce Towards $60?

03/06/2019 | 11:32am EST
Litecoin: Can We See A Bounce Towards $60?

John Isige 3/6/2019 9:51:55 AM

  • Litecoin was the market leader yesterday amid a general bull rally that saw the market add roughly $6 billion.
  • LTC/USD is poised for more growth towards $60 as per the technical indicator signals.

​​​​​​As discussed in earlier published price analysis, Litecoin zoomed past the critical $55 level on Tuesday. The move was a correction to the slide witnessed on Monday this week. LTC/USD had opened the week's trading around $48 but the trend culminated in declines that failed to find support at $46. Litecoin has since recovered from the drop, by finding a bearing at $45 and now it trades at $56.

Litecoin was the market leader yesterday amid a general bull rally that saw the market add roughly $6 billion. The total market capitalization now stands at $136 billion supported by a 24-hour trading volume of $36 billion. Litecoin, on the other hand, is holding tight to the 5th position on the market with a market share of $3.3 billion and a 24-hour exchange volume of $2.4 billion. The price is up 16.37% against the US dollar and 12.88% against Bitcoin as per the data on CoinMarketCap.

According to the technical indicators, LTC/USD is poised for more growth towards $60. Besides, a bullish momentum continues to build above the established short-term support at $55.00. If the trend reverses and bears clear this level, $53.00 - $52.00 will come in the rescue to prevent declines below $50.00. However, stronger support is seen close to the previous lows traded on Monday this week.

LTC/USD 15' chart

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 16:31:04 UTC
