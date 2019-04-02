Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cboe Global Markets    

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; Walgreens Misses Q2 Views

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 10:47am EDT
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; Walgreens Misses Q2 Views

Lisa Levin 4/2/2019 9:12:08 AM

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.28 percent to 26,183.67 while the NASDAQ declined 0.03 percent to 7,826.23. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.07 percent to 2,865.18.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Tuesday morning, the materials shares rose 0.6 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE: KL) up 4 percent, and Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE: LAC) up 5 percent.

In trading on Tuesday, real estate shares fell 0.6 percent.

Top Headline

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) reported-worse-than expected Q2 results and lowered FY19 EPS growth guidance.

Walgreens reported quarterly earnings of $1.64 per share on sales of 34.5 billion. However, analysts were expecting earnings of $1.74 per share on sales of $34.62 billion.

Walgreens Boots Alliance lowered its FY19 adjusted EPS guidance from up 7%-12% to roughly flat.

Equities Trading UP

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares got a boost, shooting up 32 percent to $5.38 after the company announced FDA approval for its Asceniv Immune Globulin Intravenous, Human - slra 10% liquid, an intravenous immune globulin drug product for the treatment of Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency Disease, or PIDD, in adults and adolescents.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) shot up 33 percent to $12.68 after the company announced positive Phase 1/2 interim data for its investigational Hemophilia gene therapy.

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares were also up, gaining 28 percent to $4.54 in sympathy with Bitcoin which rose 20 percent to a 5 month high.

Equities Trading DOWN

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ: APYX) shares dropped 42 percent to $4.03 after the company withdrew its application for premarket notification 510(k) regulatory clearance of j-plasma/renuvion for use in dermal resurfacing procedures.

Shares of Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EVOK) were down 45 percent to $0.93 after the company received a complete response letter from the FDA addressing deficiencies in its New Drug Application for Gimoti.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SNH) was down, falling around 20 percent to $9.62 after the company announced an agreement with Five Star to help the company financially by obtaining 85 percent ownership of Five Star.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.3 percent to $61.77 while gold traded down 0.1 percent to $1,293.70.

Silver traded down 1 percent Tuesday to $14.945, while copper fell 0.6 percent to $2.908.

Eurozone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 climbed 0.3 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.3 percent, while Italy's FTSE MIB Index rose 0.1 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX gained 0.6 percent, and the French CAC 40 climbed 0.4 percent while U.K. shares rose 1.1 percent.

Economics

Data on motor vehicle sales for March will be released today.

U.S. durable goods orders fell 1.6 percent for February, versus economists' expectations for a 1.1 percent drop.

The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index was flat during the first four weeks of March versus February.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 14:46:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
11:02aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : ADMA Biologics Rips Higher On FDA Nod For Immunodeficiency..
PU
11:02aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Six Percent Increase In Global Box Throughput For Port Ope..
PU
10:47aMID-MORNING MARKET UPDATE : Markets Edge Lower; Walgreens Misses Q2 Views
PU
10:42aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : The Dilemma Behind Daylight Saving Time In Europe
PU
10:42aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Monero Breaks Above $60.00 And Gains Nearly 12% In Recent ..
PU
10:37aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : GBP/USD Is Reeling From Yet Another Failed Round Of Brexit..
PU
10:27aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Markit's Services PMI Will Provide A Snapshot Of How Busin..
PU
10:17aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Brexit Concerns, Walgreens Earnings, Rising Bonds All Coul..
PU
09:47aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 5 Books To Read Before Investing In Cannabis
PU
09:12aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Clovis Oncology Reports Interim Results From Rubraca Phase..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 204 M
EBIT 2019 762 M
Net income 2019 441 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,35%
P/E ratio 2019 24,61
P/E ratio 2020 21,42
EV / Sales 2019 9,28x
EV / Sales 2020 8,57x
Capitalization 10 806 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 108 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS-16.13%10 651
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.43%43 598
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC2.22%43 285
DEUTSCHE BOERSE8.81%24 360
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE17.04%21 575
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 468
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About