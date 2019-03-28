Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cboe Global Markets    

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Opening Day Fever: Harper, Trout Ready To Get MLB Season Started After Signing Record-Breaking Contracts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 12:56pm EDT
Opening Day Fever: Harper, Trout Ready To Get MLB Season Started After Signing Record-Breaking Contracts

Dave Royse 3/28/2019 11:22:20 AM

As all 30 Major League Baseball teams swing into action Thursday on a particularly early Opening Day, the game's long-term financial outlook seems to be just fine, judging by what teams are willing to pay to lock in their biggest stars.

Several teams signed eye-popping player contracts this year, including the deal the Los Angeles Angels reached with outfielder Mike Trout - unquestionably one of the game's best - who signed a 12-year contract extension worth more than $430 million.

The amount is the highest in all U.S. professional sports. In the three weeks before Trout signed, the record for biggest long-term deal was held by outfielder Bryce Harper, who moved from the Washington Nationals to the Philadelphia Phillies over the offseason in a deal that will pay him $330 million, a record for a free agent signing.

The previous record for the biggest contract by a free agent in American sports was set just a few weeks before that when third baseman Manny Machado signed a $300-million, 10-year deal with the San Diego Padres.

The three high profile signings broke a previous record that was more than a decade old: a $275-million contract signed by now-retired slugger Alex Rodriguez back in 2007.

Breaking Down The Numbers

So are Machado, Harper, Trout and a few others that signed big deals this year breaking the MLB bank?

Not even close.

While the total payout numbers are jarring, they're less so in perspective.

Many of the blockbuster deals are big because they're long - a decade or more - and aren't records for annual pay.

Harper's, for example, works out to just a bit over $25 million a year. That means he's paid far less per year than his former Nationals teammate, pitcher Max Scherzer, who will have the highest annual salary in baseball this year at $42 million, according toa report by USA Today.

Scherzer will also make more on an annual basis than Trout, whose deal brings him about $35 million a year.

And the salaries remain a small fraction of what baseball teams are raking in.

Baseball revenue in the last couple years has been about $10 billion a year, a number that has roughly doubled in a decade, NBC Sports reported recently.

That means Trout's annualized income comes in at just about one-third of 1 percent of the sport's revenue.

Total baseball revenue breaks out to just over $300 million per team each year, which means a $300-million or $400-million deal over more than a decade could be seen as a pretty good bargain.

8 More Things To Know On Opening Day

  1. The New York Yankees were the most valuable franchise in baseball last year, with an estimated worth of $4 billion.
  2. That $10 billion in revenue MLB brings in each year is second among American sports, behind the NFL, which makes about $14 billion annually.
  3. The Angels' long-term obligation to Trout tops what the Golden State Warriors owe thehighest-paid NBA player, Steph Curry, though Curry makes more than $40 million a year on a shorter contract.
  4. Mike Trout's eventual payout from the Angels is more than the value of the most valuable Major League Soccer club, Atlanta United, which is valued at $330 million.
  5. Salaries are being split among a larger pool of players. Nearly 1,400 players made a Major League appearance last year. The number has increased each of the last six years.
  6. The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will play the first-ever MLB games in Europe this season, hooking up June 29-30 in London.
  7. This may be the last Opening Day without a player born in the 2000s. Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who is likely to be the youngest player to start on Thursday, was born in 1999. Next year, one wonders if a player born in 2000 might be on an Opening Day roster.
  8. @MLB is stepping up its game on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). The league will tweet highlights of every home run, along with other almost real-time video highlights from every game.

Related Links:

Baseball Is Just The Beginning: Expect Facebook To Go After More Sports To Grow Video Segment

A Home Run For Under Armour: MLB Saying So Long To Majestic And Nike

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 16:55:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
12:56pOPENING DAY FEVER : Harper, Trout Ready To Get MLB Season Started After Signing ..
PU
12:46pMID-DAY MARKET UPDATE : U.S. Stocks Turn Lower; Quantenna Communications Shares ..
PU
12:36pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Nielsen Holdings Drops 10% After New York Post Report
PU
11:56aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : HUD Sues Facebook, Alleges Discrimination In Housing Ads
PU
11:51aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Vegas Strip Revenue Down 1.9% In February
PU
11:26aPORT REPORT : China Ties Europe's Boot To Belt-And-Road, Adding To Regional Port..
PU
11:16aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Global Freight Overview – Road Freight
PU
11:11aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Chinese Commercial Vehicle Market Expected To Continue Sof..
PU
11:01aMID-MORNING MARKET UPDATE : Markets Open Higher; Accenture Beats Q2 Expectations
PU
10:51aTREASURY TENSIONS : Inverted Yield Curve Keeps Mood On Wall Street Subdued
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 202 M
EBIT 2019 761 M
Net income 2019 438 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,39%
P/E ratio 2019 24,07
P/E ratio 2020 20,88
EV / Sales 2019 9,06x
EV / Sales 2020 8,36x
Capitalization 10 521 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS-16.13%10 521
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED17.32%42 730
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC-1.95%41 989
DEUTSCHE BOERSE8.38%24 336
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE14.48%21 359
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 000
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.