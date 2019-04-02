Seaport Global Starts Lyft With A Sell: 'A Big Leap Of Faith'
Dave Royse 4/2/2019 10:28:37 AM
Seaport Global is bearish on newly public ride-hailing service Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT), expressing doubts that the nation will move completely away from personal cars to using app-based ride companies.
The Analyst
Seaport Global's Michael Ward initiated coverage on Lyft with a Sell rating and $42 price target.
The Thesis
Valuation for the new stock is tough because the company is already a well-known brand, but its business model relies on an ongoing societal change that may or may not continue, Ward said in the Tuesday initiation note.
'Investors need to take a big leap of faith that the millennials and later generations will forgo ownership of a car and opt instead for reliance on a ridesharing service,' the analyst said, adding that Seaport Global thinks people will use ride-hailing primarily as a supplement to personal car use.
The sell-side firm does believe the ride-hailing market will continue to grow, with Lyft a 'prime competitor.' Yet 'current valuations reflect an overly optimistic view of consumer behavior in the U.S.,' Ward said.
Lyft's revenue has grown from $343 million in 2016 to $2.1 billion in 2018, the analyst said, adding that he expects the company to hit $5.5 billion in revenue by 2021.
Price Action
Lyft shares were down 3.64 percent at $66.50 at the time of publication Tuesday.
