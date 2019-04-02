Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cboe Global Markets    

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Seaport Global Starts Lyft With A Sell: 'A Big Leap Of Faith'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 12:07pm EDT
Seaport Global Starts Lyft With A Sell: 'A Big Leap Of Faith'

Dave Royse 4/2/2019 10:28:37 AM

Seaport Global is bearish on newly public ride-hailing service Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT), expressing doubts that the nation will move completely away from personal cars to using app-based ride companies.

The Analyst

Seaport Global's Michael Ward initiated coverage on Lyft with a Sell rating and $42 price target.

The Thesis

Valuation for the new stock is tough because the company is already a well-known brand, but its business model relies on an ongoing societal change that may or may not continue, Ward said in the Tuesday initiation note.

'Investors need to take a big leap of faith that the millennials and later generations will forgo ownership of a car and opt instead for reliance on a ridesharing service,' the analyst said, adding that Seaport Global thinks people will use ride-hailing primarily as a supplement to personal car use.

The sell-side firm does believe the ride-hailing market will continue to grow, with Lyft a 'prime competitor.' Yet 'current valuations reflect an overly optimistic view of consumer behavior in the U.S.,' Ward said.

Lyft's revenue has grown from $343 million in 2016 to $2.1 billion in 2018, the analyst said, adding that he expects the company to hit $5.5 billion in revenue by 2021.

Price Action

Lyft shares were down 3.64 percent at $66.50 at the time of publication Tuesday.

Related Links:

Wedbush Says 'Too Early To Be Over-Reactive' With Lyft

Lyft Rockets Onto Public Markets With $2.3B Raise

Photo courtesy of Lyft.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 16:06:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
12:07pSEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS LYFT WITH A SE : 'A Big Leap Of Faith'
PU
12:02pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Analysts React To Huge Ally Financial Buyback
PU
11:47aPIPER JAFFRAY : Excitement 'Clear Across The City' As First Toronto Cannabis Sto..
PU
11:47aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Versum Materials Files Investor Presentation And Sends Let..
PU
11:02aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : ADMA Biologics Rips Higher On FDA Nod For Immunodeficiency..
PU
11:02aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Six Percent Increase In Global Box Throughput For Port Ope..
PU
10:47aMID-MORNING MARKET UPDATE : Markets Edge Lower; Walgreens Misses Q2 Views
PU
10:42aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : The Dilemma Behind Daylight Saving Time In Europe
PU
10:42aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Monero Breaks Above $60.00 And Gains Nearly 12% In Recent ..
PU
10:37aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : GBP/USD Is Reeling From Yet Another Failed Round Of Brexit..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 204 M
EBIT 2019 762 M
Net income 2019 441 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,35%
P/E ratio 2019 24,61
P/E ratio 2020 21,42
EV / Sales 2019 9,28x
EV / Sales 2020 8,57x
Capitalization 10 806 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 108 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS-16.13%10 651
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED21.43%43 598
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC2.22%43 285
DEUTSCHE BOERSE8.81%24 360
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE17.04%21 575
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 468
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About