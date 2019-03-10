The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Earnings, IPOs
Shanthi Rexaline 3/10/2019 1:32:49 PM
Last week was an event-filled one for the biotech space, with M&A, FDA decisions, clinical trial results and earnings all on offer.
Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) announced an $800-million deal to buy Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: NITE).
Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) was the biotech performer of the week, advancing more than 250 percent.
Depression drugs had contrasting effects on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN), with the former's novel treatment-resistant depression drug passing FDA muster - although with a boxed warning - while the latter's major depressive disorder drug flunked a late-stage trial.
The following are key biotech catalysts that could sway stocks in the unfolding week.
Conferences
-
13th Annual Conference on Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine - March 11-12 in Nice, France
-
Cowen & Co. 39th Healthcare Conference - March 11-13 in Boston, Massachusetts
-
13th Annual Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference - March 12 in Las Vegas
-
Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2019 - March 12-14 in Miami Beach
-
20th World Dermatology Congress - March 13-14 in Singapore City, Singapore
-
12th World Congress on Virology and Infectious Diseases - March 13-14 in Singapore City
-
BioCapital Europe 2019, organized by Life Sciences Partners - March 14 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands
-
Annual Congress on Neurology & Neuroscience - March 14-15 in Paris, France
-
European Autism Congress - March 14-15 in Zagreb, Croatia
-
4th Global Summit on Heart Diseases - March 15-16 in Singapore City
PDUFA Dates
The FDA is set to rule on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) and Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY)'s sBLA for Dupixent, with the approval being sought for an expanded indication to include adolescents with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. The PDUFA date is scheduled for Monday.
Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTC: RHHBY) and Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) await a FDA nod for Tecentriq plus chemotherapy Abraxane as first-line treatment of unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer in people whose disease expresses PD-L1 protein, as determined by PD-L1 biomarker testing. The PDUFA date is set for Tuesday.
The FDA will decide on Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AERI)'s NDA for Roclatan - its investigational once-daily eye drop designed to reduce intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The PDUFA date is scheduled for Thursday.
Earnings
Monday
-
Athenex Inc (NASDAQ: ATNX) (before the market open)
-
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DRNA) (after the market close)
-
Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ: OXFD) (after the market close)
-
Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALA) (after the market close)
-
Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ: ZFGN) (after the market close)
Tuesday
-
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRBP) (before the market open)
-
Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PETX) (after the market close)
-
Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: CLSD) (after the market close)
-
Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) (after the market close)
-
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) (after the market close)
Wednesday
-
Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) (before the market open)
-
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) (before the market open)
-
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) (before the market open)
-
Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MGEN) (after the market close)
-
Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLNT) (after the market close)
Thursday
-
Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NEOS) (before the market open)
-
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CATB) (before the market open)
-
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) (after the market close)
-
Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) (after the market close)
-
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) (after the market close)
Friday
-
Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE: DPLO) (after the market close)
IPO Quiet Period Expiry
-
Avedro Inc (NASDAQ: AVDR)
-
Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TCRR)
-
Hoth Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOTH)
-
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO)
-
Soliton Inc (NASDAQ: SOLY)
