03/08/2019 | 08:05am EST
This Day In Market History: John Galbraith Congressional Testimony Angers Investors

Wayne Duggan 3/8/2019 6:24:15 AM

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.

What Happened?

On this day in 1955, Harvard economics professor John Galbraith told the Senate Banking Committee that the stock market was overheating, sending the Dow crashing 2 percent.

Where The Market Was

The S&P 500 was trading at 36.58 and the Dow was at 409.13.

What Else Was Going On In The World?

In 1955, the USS Nautilus became the first operational nuclear-powered submarine and Jonas Salk produce the world's first safe and effective polio vaccine. A ladies swim suit cost $12.95.

Market Reacts To Testimony

Investors were quick to react to Galbraith's claims that the U.S. stock market had been inflated by speculation. His comments were carried live on national radio, and the stock market began selling off even while his testimony was ongoing.

Galbraith even drew comparisons to the great stock market crash of 1929, warning that 'there are similarities between 1929 and 1954 which are certainly interesting and possibly disturbing.'

'What has happened before so many times can obviously happen again,' he said.

Galbraith urged the government to implement additional regulation, including higher taxes, on stock speculators.

In the three years prior to Galbraith's testimony, the S&P 500 had gained 54.2 percent. In the three years following his testimony, the S&P 500 the index gained another 15 percent.

The market lost $3 billion in market capitalization on the day of Galbraith's testimony. Galbraith broke his leg skiing just days later and reportedly received letters from angry investors telling him that their prayers had been answered.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 13:04:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 203 M
EBIT 2019 762 M
Net income 2019 439 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,41%
P/E ratio 2019 23,64
P/E ratio 2020 20,50
EV / Sales 2019 8,92x
EV / Sales 2020 8,22x
Capitalization 10 348 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS-16.13%10 348
CME GROUP-8.30%61 719
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED18.81%43 272
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC-2.23%41 870
DEUTSCHE BOERSE7.38%23 994
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%22 183
