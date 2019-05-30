Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 07:39am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data

Lisa Levin 5/30/2019 6:03:45 AM

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from several retailers. Data on Gross Domestic Product for the first quarter, U.S. international trade in goods for April and initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The pending home sales index for April is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chairman Richard Clarida is set to speak in New York at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 54 points to 25,163, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index futures rose 8.9 points to 2,789.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index surged 22.5 points to 7,238.50.

Oil prices traded mixed as Brent crude futures fell 0.5 percent to trade at $67.52 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.2 percent to trade at $58.92 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration's weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET, while the EIA's weekly report on petroleum inventories is schedule for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 1 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbed 0.5 percent and German DAX 30 index gained 0.6 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.4 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 1.7 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.29 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declined 0.44 percent, China's Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.31 percent and India's BSE Sensex surged 0.84 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) from Neutral to Buy.

Citigroup shares rose 1.4 percent to $64.60 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter.
  • Designer Brands Inc (NYSE: DBI) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised FY19 EPS guidance.
  • PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also lowered its annual profit outlook.
  • Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter, but issued weak earnings guidance for the fourth quarter. The company also announced plans to purchase two companies, Twistlock and PureSec.


Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 11:38:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
07:39aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Zafgen Announces Receipt Of Type A Meeting Minutes From FD..
PU
07:39aA PEEK INTO THE MARKETS : US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
PU
07:34aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Reata Pharma Reports First Patient Was Enrolled In Phase 3..
PU
07:29aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : J.Jill Q1 EPS $0.29 Beats $0.17 Estimate, Sales $176.5M Mi..
PU
07:24aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Express Sees Q2 EPS $(0.17)-$(0.13) vs $(0.13) Estimate, C..
PU
07:24aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Express Q1 Comps Down 9% Year Over Year
PU
07:14aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Rogers Communications' Rogers Media Reports Exclusive Part..
PU
07:09aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Epizyme Highlights Submission Of New Drug Application To F..
PU
06:54aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Canadian Solar Names Yan Zhuang Acting CEO While Shawn Qu ..
PU
06:54aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Melco Resorts Reports Purchase Of 19.99% Stake In Crown Re..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,22%
P/E ratio 2019 28,69
P/E ratio 2020 24,44
EV / Sales 2019 10,7x
EV / Sales 2020 9,75x
Capitalization 11 975 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 0,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%11 975
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC8.92%46 265
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED11.55%40 942
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG17.77%26 150
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE26.69%22 723
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 641
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About