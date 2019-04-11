Log in
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of PPI, Fed Speakers

0
04/11/2019 | 07:28am EDT
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of PPI, Fed Speakers

Lisa Levin 4/11/2019 5:52:55 AM

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week and the Producer Price Index for March will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak in Leesburg, Virginia, while Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chair Richard Clarida will speak in Washington, DC at 9:30 a.m. ET. New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in New York at 9:35 a.m. ET, while St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will speak in Tupelo, Missouri at 9:40 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Member of the Board of Governors Michelle Bowman is set to speak in San Francisco, California at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27 points to 26,193, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index futures gained 3 points to 2,897.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 4.5 points to 7,645.75.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.7 percent to trade at $71.24 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures dropped 0.9 percent to trade at $64.01 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration's weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.1 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.1 percent and German DAX 30 index gained 0.2 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.1 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.6 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.11 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declined 0.93 percent, China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.07 percent and India's BSE Sensex rose 0.06 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $150 price target.

Five Below shares fell 0.1 percent to $129.00 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. Same-store sales fell 1.4 percent.
  • Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: APOG) reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and issued weak FY20 forecast.
  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported a 5.7 percent year-over-year rise in March same-store sales. Its total sales rose 7.4 percent year-over-year.
  • Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) reported downbeat earnings for its first quarter.

Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 11:27:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 190 M
EBIT 2019 753 M
Net income 2019 440 M
Debt 2019 374 M
Yield 2019 1,36%
P/E ratio 2019 24,49
P/E ratio 2020 21,33
EV / Sales 2019 9,33x
EV / Sales 2020 8,58x
Capitalization 10 727 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 106 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%10 727
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED22.92%44 808
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC2.02%43 476
DEUTSCHE BOERSE9.81%24 698
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 931
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE17.43%21 842
