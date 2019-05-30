Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BATS EXCHANGE  >  Cboe Global Markets Inc.    CBOE

CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.

(CBOE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Abercrombie CEO: Smaller Stores Offer 'More Intimate' Feel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 10:29am EDT
Cboe - Market News Story
Abercrombie CEO: Smaller Stores Offer 'More Intimate' Feel

Jayson Derrick 5/30/2019 8:49:36 AM

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) disappointed investors in its first-quarter results, but CEO Fran Horowitz told CNBC the company has a game plan moving forward.

What Happened

Abercombie said in conjunction with its earnings report it will close three more flagship stores, including Abercrombie stores in Japan and Italy, and a Hollister store in New York. The reason for doing so is simple: consumers are 'not responding' to large store formats, Horowitz told CNBC.

Instead, consumers are 'really enjoying' smaller stores that boast a 'more intimate feel' and a more personalized one-on-one interaction, the CEO said.

Why It's Important

Aside from large flagship stores in global cities, the company will also close big stores in malls and move to a smaller location nearby that takes up less square footage. This could also be seen as a function of lowering exposure to mall traffic in the U.S., which has been 'declining for several years.'

Abercrombie is on track to end 2019 with more stores than it had in 2018 but total square footage will decline, Horowitz said. Encouragingly, smaller stores are expected to bring in the same amount of sales if not more than larger stores. As such, the company's game plan will likely prove to be a 'positive profitability move' over time.

After falling in Wednesday's session, Abercrombie & Fitch traded lower by another 7 percent to $17.06 per share at time of pubcaltion Thursday.

Related Links:

Abercrombie & Fitch Plummets 20% Following Q1 Earnings

Is Abercrombie & Fitch Back In Fashion With The Street?

Photo courtesy of Abercrombie & Fitch.



Disclaimer

CBOE Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 14:28:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
10:54aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 2U Form D Filing Shows Registration For $324M Offering
PU
10:54aWHAT TO CONSIDER WATCHING IN JUNE : Tariff Issues, Fed And Jobs Data
PU
10:49aMID-MORNING MARKET UPDATE : Markets Open Higher; Dollar General Tops Q1 Expectat..
PU
10:49aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Stakeholders Await The FDA's First Public Hearing About Ca..
PU
10:44aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : China Halts U.S. Soybean Purchases, Ratchets Up Rhetoric A..
PU
10:29aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
PU
10:29aABERCROMBIE CEO : Smaller Stores Offer 'More Intimate' Feel
PU
10:19aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : CBS Board Is Preparing For Talks With Viacom, Could Begin ..
PU
10:09aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Barclays Cuts Tesla Price Target To $150
PU
10:04aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Russia's RIA Reporting Nation's Foreign Ministry Says US A..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 153 M
EBIT 2019 738 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 376 M
Yield 2019 1,22%
P/E ratio 2019 28,69
P/E ratio 2020 24,44
EV / Sales 2019 10,7x
EV / Sales 2020 9,75x
Capitalization 11 975 M
Chart CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.
Duration : Period :
Cboe Global Markets Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target 0,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward T. Tilly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher A. Isaacson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Brian N. Schell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric Crampton Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet P. Froetscher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC.-1.36%11 975
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC8.92%46 265
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED11.55%40 942
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG17.77%26 150
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE26.69%22 723
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 641
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About